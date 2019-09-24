Concerns about e-cigarette products continue to grow based on data showing a huge jump in vaping by young people. Now the data has hit a chord in our home state.
The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported on Monday that two additional cases of a vaping-related lung illness have been identified, bringing the state total to three. Currently, there are no confirmed vaping-related deaths in Mississippi. Nationwide, there have been 530 cases of lung illness and eight deaths reported.
“This is a very serious concern, and one that is unfolding every day,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. “While we know that many of the cases in the US report vaping cannabis products, such as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), some have reported only vaping nicotine products. There is still a lot that we don’t know about what is making these people sick.”
It’s true. Even with federal officials acting quickly to try to determine the exact cause of the illness, we cannot afford to wait. The number of teenagers vaping is increasing – 3.6 million last year, compared with 2.1 million in 2017.
Parents, teachers, and counselors need to be proactive, talking to kids and teens about the dangers of vaping. Those already addicted to the nicotine or marijuana-infused products used in e-cigarette devices need help to stop using.
White House officials said earlier this month that they propose a ban on most flavored e-cigarettes, a development that could result in extensive changes in the widespread market. Last Friday, Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, said it will stop selling electronic cigarettes in the U.S. when it sells out its current inventory. Target stopped selling cigarette products in 1996 citing it cost too much to try and keep them out of the hands of minors. In 2014, CVS Health announced its decision to stop selling cigarettes in all CVS Pharmacy stores, making the company the first national pharmacy chain to take this step in support of the health of its patients and customers.
Responsible for 480,000 deaths a year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, e-cigarette products are proving not to be a healthier alternative to smoking cigarettes as marketed by the nicotine industry.
These highly addictive nicotine products are trapping our next generation in a cycle of addiction that is difficult to break. Despite all the data and all the warnings, people still choose to use these products.
According to Mississippi’s regulations as of June 15, 2019, e-cigarettes:
• Are not included in any section of statutes included in the definition of “Tobacco Products,” though it is defined as an “electronic cigarette.”
• Have no state excise or special tax (non-sales tax) placed on them.
• Have no regulations in place for packaging.
• Ban sale and distribution to persons under 18; internet sales require third-party verification.
• Require no retail license or permit to sell.
• Have no smoke-free restrictions for use, though more than 50 localities in the state have vaping bans that include bars and restaurants.
Some states are taking the matter into their own hands. Michigan’s governor announced on Sept. 4 the state would move toward banning flavored e-cigarettes, while New York officially became the first state to institute a ban when regulators approved a set of emergency rules on the 17th.
Our state lawmakers need to follow suit and sound the alarm on teen vaping and tobacco use with legislation that will impose restrictions on the products and attempt to curb youth access.
This hasn’t happened somewhere else now – it’s happened at home. Lawmakers need to respond.