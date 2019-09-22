Northeast Mississippi schools and districts demonstrated another strong performance in the state accountability rankings, increasing its number of A school districts by two, according to rankings released last week by the Mississippi Department of Education.
Two thirds of public school districts received either an A or a B on accountability ratings. Of 30 school districts within the region, nine school districts received an A rating, 11 a B, seven a C, two a D and one an F, according to today’s story by Daily Journal staff writer Caleb Bedillion.
The top-ranked A districts were Alcorn, Amory, Booneville, Lafayette, New Albany, Oxford, Pontotoc City, Tishomingo County and Union County.
The Alcorn County, Amory and New Albany school districts moved into the A ratings this year, while North Tippah dropped out of the A ratings, earning a B this year. Alcorn, Amory and New Albany are all receiving A designations for the first time under the current testing regime, putting them among nine districts this year earning their first A rating.
Tupelo maintained a district-wide grade of B, while Lee County improved from a C to a B.
The single F in the region went to the Aberdeen School District, a decline from the district’s C rating last year. Statewide, 31 districts received an A, 35 a B, 35 a C, 23 a D and 19 an F. The number of A-rated districts rose from 18 to 31, while the number of districts earning a C, D or F rating fell.
These recent test results demonstrate the need to continue placing a high emphasis on our students going forward to ensure that these successes continue in the districts that performed well and that improvements can be made in other districts.
While these rankings indicate how schools and districts are performing based on student performance on state tests taken during the 2018-19 school year, we all know more factors go into the makeup of great schools.
Northeast Mississippi has always placed public education at the top of the list for community and economic development. Strong public schools are an essential part in creating growth in our communities. For students to be successful, a good, solid education is needed no matter the path they follow – whether it be toward an advanced education degree or entering today’s workforce.
We must keep state leaders on task to continue to implement changes to help improve public education. We also have individual responsibilities. We must come together – as a community – to do whatever is needed to ensure students and teachers have every opportunity to succeed.
“Desire is the key to motivation, but it’s the determination and commitment to unrelenting pursuit of your goal – a commitment to excellence – that will enable you to attain the success you seek.” – Mario Andretti
Our communities must be determined and committed – we must work together toward excellence in education. As long as communities are willing to come together and invest in education, our students will be poised for a successful life or career in the future.