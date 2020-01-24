In 2014, Mississippi’s Board of Education rolled out an ambitious and transparent five-year strategic plan of achievement – and success – for Mississippi’s public school students, setting a road map for every child to succeed.
Five years later, the state superintendent of education’s 2018-2019 annual report shows Mississippi student achievement has reached an all-time high.
“The nation now considers Mississippi a leader in education because our students are making faster progress than nearly every other state,” said Dr. Carey M. Wright, state superintendent of education.
Along with rising student proficiency levels on state assessments, Mississippi has achieved the No. 1 spot in the nation for gains on the Nation’s Report Card, emphasizing its commitment to higher academic standards.
Wright noted that Mississippi students are making faster progress than nearly every other state in the nation because expectations for what they can accomplish were raised.
By the Numbers
• Only state with significant increases in three of the four NAEP tested areas
• One of just two states/jurisdictions that improved in three of the four NAEP grade and subject combinations
• Fourth–graders scored higher than the nation’s public school average in mathematics and tied the nation in reading
• Eighth–grade students outpacing the nation for growth in mathematics, and 8th grade reading holding steady
• First in the nation in fourth grade reading
• First in the nation in fourth grade math
• 4,337 teachers achieved National Board Certification, demonstrating attainment of the knowledge and skills necessary to prepare students for 21st century success
• Of 140 districts, 31 school districts received A ratings, including Alcorn School District, Amory School District, Booneville School District, Lafayette County School District, New Albany School District, Oxford School District, Pontotoc City School District, Tishomingo County School District, Union County School District, and Union Public School District
• Third–grade reading achievement – 85.6% of students meet the highest reading standard ever required under the Literacy-Based Promotion Act
• Achieved an all time high pass rate of 34% on AP exams
• Career and Technical education course enrollment rose to 151,000, up 17%
• Graduation rate reached all time high of 85% – surpassing national rate of 84.6%
• One of only seven states in the nation that met all or most quality standards for early childhood education. The state’s Early Learning Collaborative scored 575 against a target end-of-year score of 498 for pre-K
Education in grades K-12 means everything in terms of academic preparation for the rest of life. Life-long learning builds on a solid, rigorous foundation, which is based on higher academic standards.
Historic achievements are being made in our state and region, and Mississippi is now being recognized as a leader in education. Our students, teachers and school leaders are to be commended for this successful chapter in Mississippi’s public education story.