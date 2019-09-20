Parental involvement in a child’s education leads to student success, and active, engaged parents translate into active, engaged students who complete their schoolwork, go to class, and gain a better education.
To that end, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) Office of Early Childhood recently launched the family engagement framework and toolkit to assist schools and communities in building partnerships with families to improve educational outcomes.
Family engagement is a critical component of a high-quality education, and the MDE values the roles administrators, teachers, families and communities play in promoting positive outcomes for students, according to Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education.
While the nation and our public education system have changed a lot since 1921, one factor – family engagement – remains critical to student achievement. The National Education Association asserts that ongoing research shows that family engagement in schools improves student achievement, reduces absenteeism, promotes positive social skills, and restores parents’ confidence in their children’s education.
When parents are involved – regardless of income, background characteristics, or level of achievement – students take more responsibility for their learning and accountability is heightened, according to research by The Parent Institute.
“With this framework, Mississippi has emerged as a national leader in family engagement,” said Jeff Capizzano, executive director of the Policy Equity Group in Washington, D.C.
Family and community involvements foster partnerships among schools, family and community groups, and individuals. These partnerships result in sharing and maximizing resources.
Today’s forward-thinking schools and districts are taking an active role in improving parent engagement through emails straight from teachers, push notifications to their mobile device, and other educational tech tools that facilitate communication via digital channels. According to a recent survey, 76% of teachers and administrators feel technology is absolutely important in engaging parents and families to help them understand their child’s performance and help them succeed.
“The guidance and toolkit will provide schools and communities with the resources they need to encourage family participation in schools. Engaged families and communities are closely linked with successful schools and students,” Wright said.
The Family Engagement Framework and Toolkit can be found at https://www.mdek12.org/ec.
It’s not a new concept that parents who are involved can affect their children’s educational success. It’s a certainty backed by teachers and administrators who see the results firsthand.
Great schools and engaged, successful students are a basic right and our shared responsibility.