Concerns about ATV safety usually rise following a serious injury or death in particular communities, but ATV and Recreational Utility Vehicle safety issues are a nationwide concern, not isolated by region or state.
A couple of weeks ago, a 16-year-old Marshall County youth died when his ATV flipped and hit a tree. In September, a 55-year-old lawyer died in the Mississippi Delta when her ATV rolled over, trapping her underneath. From 1982-2017, Mississippi had 428 ATV-related deaths recorded, with no respecter of age, according to a recent Consumer Product Safety Commission report.
Off-road four-wheelers by definition appeal to a spirit of adventure and, honestly speaking, risk. It’s part of the thrill, but keeping adventure in balance with safety is necessary.
This time of year, ATVs have many advantages during hunting season by creating easier access to secluded areas and making it easier to retrieve game. Hunting with an ATV-type vehicle can be convenient, but it also creates additional hazards.
Riding ATVs and similar vehicles like ROVs, on public roads is illegal – for good reason. Many ATV drivers aren’t licensed auto and truck drivers, which compounds the risk.
The shoulders of roads too often become a dangerous route for four-wheelers. ATVs drivers should also wear a helmet and protective gear and should not carry passengers.
The All-Terrain Vehicle Safety Institute® (ASI) is a not-for-profit division of the Specialty Vehicle Institute of America® (SVIA), and since 1988 has offered all-terrain vehicle safety education and awareness – http://www.atvsafety.org
Ride ATVs for fun, but above everything, ride safely.