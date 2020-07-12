With record hospitalizations and a growing number of cases daily, Mississippi is heading in the wrong direction with the global pandemic.
We’ve heard repeatedly over the last week about the need to take action immediately, whether it be social distancing, wearing a mask or limiting social gatherings. We are now in dangerous territory, with record hospitalizations statewide and five of the state’s largest hospitals having maxed out on intensive care units.
On Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,031 new confirmed cases COVID-19, 11 deaths and the highest-ever number of hospitalizations with 711.
Yet, as medical professionals continue to urge Mississippians to take this virus seriously, we continue to see people going about their lives as normal. No mask wearing, large parties and group gatherings taking place and people referring to this as a “hoax” or a conspiracy.
Here are some more facts:
- Mississippi is now No. 5 in the nation per capita for COVID-19 cases in the country.
- Last week, The New York Times reported that Mississippi is 10th in the world for new cases logged in the previous week (around 1,700).
What more needs to be said to take this seriously?
Gov. Tate Reeves said Thursday that, beginning Monday, he will by executive order require masking and limit social gatherings in the state’s hardest hit counties. This currently does not include any counties in our region, but that does not mean we shouldn’t be cautious.
We will continue to talk with our local health officials and report how the virus is affecting our region, but this cannot fall on deaf ears. We’ll soon know more about how the new school year will look for our children, and fall sports will also be determined. We want to see normality return, but before that happens, we must listen to what officials are telling us and take the necessary precautions.
There’s too much on the line to continue acting like this isn’t serious.