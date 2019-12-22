Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Periods of rain. High 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.