We recently requested to hear stories of the good things people are doing during this trying time. While we know this news cycle is exhausting, we know that this is also a time where so many us are looking for ways we can to help one another.
From making masks and hand sanitizer to organizing bear hunts in our communities and holding virtual reading groups for children, we see how our region is coming together despite the daily reports of how this virus is spreading and affecting the area.
Business reporter Dennis Seid recently profiled Blue Delta Blue Jean Co. and its efforts to make protective masks. Production started in late March, and with each person expected to make 500 masks per day, Blue Delta hopes to produce between 30,000 to 50,000 masks each week. At a time when this product is low in supply and with the CDC now recommending Americans wear some type of face covering when in public, this is a vital product.
And with the shortage of personal protective equipment in hospitals, Mississippi Polymers in Corinth has stepped up to produce PPE gowns by the thousands, which are being distributed throughout the country.
Another Tupelo company we will profile this week is Queen’s Reward Meadery. The business announced on Friday that they will temporarily stop producing mead and start producing hand sanitizer. With permits and equipment in place, the hope is Queen’s Reward will begin selling the sanitizer this week.
These are just a few of the companies stepping up and helping not only Mississippians, but people throughout the country. Thank you for your efforts, and please continue to share stories like this with us, and we will help spread the good news coming out of our region.