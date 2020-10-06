In a time where it may seem difficult to find positive news, we reported on two initiatives that will help students in our region.
Today marks the beginning of the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund’s annual Imagine the Possibilities Career Expo. Like other events this year, everything will be offered virtually, creating even more opportunities for participants.
This event previously allowed eighth grade students throughout the region to learn about 18 career pathways. This year, the decision was made to change this from eighth grade to students in 10th grade. The online portal will feature all 18 pathways, “a day in the life” videos, Mentor for a Minute clips, featuring professionals in the different fields, and a podcast that will offer more in-depth information, including why individuals chose a specific career.
Imagine the Possibilities will last through March 2021. In addition to what’s offered for 10th grade students, all eighth through 12th grade students in the region will have access to resources for the next year.
This program continues to reach our youth during a critical time when they are thinking about what to do after high school and helping students find the path that’s best for them. You can find out more about the expo at www.createfoundation.com.
We also reported last week that the Toyota USA Foundation awarded grants totaling $200,000 to help 8,400 students participate in virtual learning during the global pandemic. Itawamba County School District, South Tippah School District and Monroe County School District each received money, and this is in addition to what the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund provides for eight school districts in Pontotoc, Union and Lee counties.
We applaud the Toyota USA Foundation and the Toyota Wellspring Fund at the CREATE Foundation for its continued support of children in our region.