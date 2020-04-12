Throughout this pandemic, there has been a lot of misinformation spread about COVID-19 and its effect on our community. Last week, members of the Daily Journal had an exclusive interview with North Mississippi Health Services leadership, which is detailed in today’s feature by Caleb Bedillion.
We had a chance to see the work being done on one of the COVID-19 floors as well as participate in a candid conversation about how one of the nation’s largest rural hospital systems is battling this virus and the financial problems associated with the suspension of elective procedures.
As of Saturday, NMHS reported that 18 people were hospitalized across the system for COVID-19 with an additional 122 patients receiving care as outpatients. The number of tests pending has decreased to 92 with over 1,400 tests taken for the hospital system.
This information is important for the community, as is the latest data released by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
Last week, MSDH began reporting the racial breakdown of patients as well as the underlying health conditions of those who have died. As of Friday, African Americans make up 67 percent of the deaths in the state, with cardiovascular disease, hypertension and obesity as the main underlying conditions.
It is essential to have this information available, especially as forecasts predict that Mississippi’s peak number of COVID-19 patients may occur in the next week. From our conversation with NMHS, they are confident that they are prepared, and it is important that the community continues to practice social distancing and the other guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Thank you is not enough for what we’ve seen from health care workers and the Mississippi State Department of Health. We’re continuing to fight this battle and think of all of those on the front lines working to keep us safe and heal those who are sick.