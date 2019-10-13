While many cities boast an impressive number of grocery stores, not all Northeast Mississippi residents can enjoy the wide array of shopping options. In fact, across rural parts of the state there is often an unfortunate lack of proximity to grocery stores.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture released a report in May that identified Mississippi as one of 10 states in 2015 where 50 percent or more of census tracts had limited access to food stores such as a supermarket, supercenter or large grocery store, as reported by Daily Journal staff writer Danny McArthur.
Without the local grocery store, many residents in these “food deserts” struggle simply to find healthy and nutritious food for their families and themselves and face higher risks for obesity, diabetes and heart disease.
According to 100 Million Healthier Lives, convened by the Institute for Healthcare Improvement, approximately 20 percent of Mississippians have low access to grocery stores, defined as farther than one mile in urban areas and 10 miles in rural areas.
In some areas, transportation to a store is a concern. With a growing elderly population, these customers need a local option for shopping because they are either afraid to drive long distances or can’t drive. With a store close by, some customers can just walk to the store.
The stores that are having success are working hard to earn the business of their communities. Customer service and adaptability have proven to be keys in their success.
Local grocers continually look for ways to meet the needs of their customers. Whether it’s having the finest cut meat, catering service, hot bar and salad bar or a place to sell locally-grown products, these personalized options keep a loyal, local customer base, sometimes up to 1,000 or more patrons a week.
Over the years, small-town grocery stores have become a gathering place where folks see one another, socialize and talk about the latest issues affecting their towns. They are important community assets, offering their customers convenience and quality.
The local grocery store is an essential institution of rural communities. Without them, it becomes even clearer how vital these businesses are to a community’s ability to sustain itself and grow. And in this day and time, access to healthy, nutritious food should never be dependent on where one lives.