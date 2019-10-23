The Tupelo tornado of 1936 was one of the worst in American history, killing at least 216 people. Most of Tupelo looked worse than a war zone. Its devastation could have come from only one source, the uncontrollable and unpredictable power of Mother Nature.
At the time, there was no federal emergency assistance, no billions of dollars in disaster aid. Some Tupelo tornado victims lived in boxcars, and the city’s hospital was inadequate to deal with the some 1,500 injured.
The memories of that tragic event 83 years ago are deeply embedded in the Tupelo story.
One of the reasons to recount the experience is to keep those memories alive. They mean something not only to the ones who were here then, but to present and future generations.
But the story has been incomplete – until now.
Oren Dunn City Museum curator Leesha Faulkner is adding the African American perspective to the exhibit of the 1936 Tupelo tornado, as reported by Daily Journal staff writer Danny McArthur.
To give the exhibit more perspective, the museum is adding clippings from the Chicago Defender, a black-owned weekly newspaper, to help tell the story of how the tornado impacted the African American community.
In addition to the Chicago Defender, the contribution of news clippings from the Chicago Public Library will be utilized to show that, in those days, there were no divisions, no prejudices – only people working together, all affected by a natural disaster of epic proportions in this city.
The news clippings include obituaries and coverage from Tupelo correspondent Warren C. Parson, and information on games, attendance and social affairs. Faulkner hopes to expand the exhibit to include a virtual reality simulation of a tornado and a video, as well as a collection of oral history, which would incorporate the late Augustus Ashby Sr.’s oral history on his experience following the tornado.
The devastating 1936 tornado could have destroyed the community’s will. Instead, Tupelo’s citizens pulled together after the devastating event to comfort, help and recover together. There were no barriers of race, neighborhood or economic class.
A can-do spirit, the inclusive concern for the welfare of all citizens, emerged in the days following and remains today at the heart of the city’s community self-identity. Tupelo saw whites and blacks working together in reconstruction, a reflection of the unity existing for generations in this city.
This added vision for the museum strives to capture the full picture of the days following the 1936 tornado through tangible historic records, an important reminder of the past and an inspiration for the future.