Throughout the year, roadway workers are widening and paving highways, rehabilitating bridges, and performing a variety of maintenance tasks. They take charge of work zone safety, protecting workers, drivers and passengers traveling through these areas.
Projects are continually under way on streets, roads and highways throughout the year. These workers control and move traffic in an approved direction, either personally or with signs, cones, barrels and barriers to make drivers aware of the safe routes to follow.
Roadway workers in our area, easily recognizable by their fluorescent orange-red or yellow-green clothing and STOP/SLOW paddles, have weathered some of the hottest temperatures on record recently to ensure traffic flows smoothly in a safe manner. Road construction workers have to worry about their own safety while out on the highways as well.
We applaud their efforts during construction projects, and appreciate the smooth drives to and from our destinations each day.
While it may be annoying to sit in our cars or move at a snail’s pace because of road construction, drivers face similar frustrations traveling on Gloster Street to the Mall at Barnes Crossing because of the volume of traffic.
As the holiday shopping season begins to gear up, visions of bumper-to-bumper traffic begin dancing in our heads. What if that portion of roadway was heavy with traffic, but green lights appeared with regularity?
As many as 75 percent of all traffic signals could easily be improved by adjusting their timing plans, according to Federal Highway Administration estimates. Synchronized or timed traffic lights may not necessarily mean speedier traffic, but can decrease congestion, reduce fuel consumption, and minimize aggressive driving behavior.
Appropriate timing of traffic signals from Gloster at McCullough heading north to the mall could better accommodate high traffic flow.
There’s no magic formula for eliminating traffic congestion, but traffic signal timing and synchronization is worth consideration.