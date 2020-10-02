As of this week, we are beginning to see more COVID-19 case numbers broken down by school districts, provided by the Mississippi State Department of Health’s website.
Daily Journal education reporter Blake Alsup has worked to routinely check Tupelo and Lee County’s numbers, with Tupelo Public Schools releasing the data on Fridays and through an open records request for numbers from the Lee County School District.
Through MSDH’s website, you can now see the breakdown from individual schools that are submitting numbers, but some sections remain vague, as the MSDH says it will suppress case numbers as 1-5 instead of an exact number in order to protect personal identity.
Alsup recently reported on the Lee County School District and frustrations from some parents and staff regarding the lack of transparency. While school districts are not required by the Mississippi Department of Education to publicly report COVID-19 data to the community, LCSD is complying with MSDH’s requirement that schools report data directly to the agency and stands by how information is being relayed to students and parents on a need-to-know basis.
Lee County Superintendent Coke Magee said in a Sept. 16 article, “We are keeping up with the data, we are reporting it to the Mississippi Department of Health Services, and we are contacting individuals based on their need to know on positive cases in our schools, on quarantines of students.”
While some parents may feel this is not enough, the data provided on the MSDH website gives an idea of where school districts are on a weekly basis. The Daily Journal will also continue to request specific numbers for LCSD through open records requests and will share those numbers.
With the statewide mask mandate expired and restrictions slowing rolling back, it’s imperative that COVID-19 data remain available and school districts continue to be transparent, as parents are relying on this information to make safe, informed decisions for their children.