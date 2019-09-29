Books give us an opportunity to learn new things and explore new ideas. They help expand our minds and develop our imaginations. Communities and schools have seen the importance of reading and have implemented programs to encourage reading by individuals and families.
The ninth annual Tupelo Reads program, our community’s annual celebration of literature and literacy, last week featured Benjamin Ludwig’s “Ginny Moon,” this year’s selection as their book of choice to call attention to the foster program, adoption program and the Autism Center of North Mississippi, as reported by Daily Journal staff writer Danny McArthur.
The novel is about Ginny, a 14-year-old girl with autism in the foster care system, planning her own kidnapping back home after being placed in her “forever home.”
Ludwig and his wife adopted a child on the autism spectrum, but the inspiration for “Ginny Moon” came after he attended a Special Olympics event in his home state of New Hampshire, when Ginny’s powerful voice came to him.
While books entertain and educate, they also bring awareness to issues with which we have no familiarity or connection. The Tupelo Reads selection provides the opportunity to enter the world of a special young person, as Ludwig describes, not knowing “which questions to ask a person who just isn’t going to either understand the question or who has answered the question in a way we aren’t prepared to accept or listen to.”
Not only does this program encourage reading – as a community, but it provides an avenue for the community to give back, too. A fundraiser prior to the program raised more than $1,100 for two projects for the Autism Center, while Friends of the Library gave $50,000 to the Lee County Library and Foundation for materials, books and programs.
This effort has brought attention to autism in our community and we agree with Tupelo Reads committee member Jack Reed Jr. in hoping the title choice will bring about some reflection and recognition, internally and with the importance of an organization like the Autism Center of North Mississippi.
Tupelo Reads is a benefit for those who read, and its organizers would say not just one day or one book, but every day and many books for as long as you can.