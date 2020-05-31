It’s easier than ever to participate in the U.S. Census, and so much relies on the results.
As reported today by Caleb Bedillion, Mississippi currently has a response rate of 55.6 percent, which is below the national average of 60 percent. Regionally, Union County currently leads with a 61 percent response rate, and Lee County has 60 percent turnout thus far. At the bottom of the list for the region is Lafayette County at 46 percent and Calhoun County at 43 percent, and rounding out our coverage area, nine counties are above the state average.
Just as local and statewide groups began outreach efforts earlier this year, particularly to reach groups more difficult to count, COVID-19 hit and stopped meetings. And the effects are not only felt locally, as the U.S. Census Bureau has adjusted its operations and is now allowing online self-response into August.
There’s too much on the line for Mississippi, and it’s important to continue this conversation and urge everyone to participate.
When asked by the Daily Journal on Friday, Gov. Tate Reeves emphasized how federal funds for some programs are dependent on the number of people counted during the census. This includes the Medicaid reimbursement rate and programs, such as the Children’s Health Insurance Program, Section 8 housing vouchers, unemployment insurance, and various Department of Education programs.
Even locally, the CREATE Foundation uses the census to get the full picture of the area and conditions of the area it serves.
We have written about the census several times and we will continue to push its importance. It is also important to remember that your answers are protected by law and only used to produce important statistics.
For more information on the 2020 Census, you can visit 2020census.gov. We cannot allow anything, including COVID-19, to come in the way of this once-in-a-decade count and the long term effects it could have on our state.