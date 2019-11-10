It’s hard to imagine what the world was like on Nov. 11, 1918 – the day an armistice was signed ending World War I’s unprecedented hostilities and casualties.
When the fighting stopped, leaders of many countries signed an Armistice on the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month. An armistice is an agreement to stop all fighting, a truce. This truce was signed on Nov. 11, 1918 at 11 A.M.
Tomorrow marks one of the occasional convergences of the actual Veterans Day, Nov. 11, with a Monday, meaning it’s also the day the holiday is observed for federal employees and some businesses. As with Memorial Day, dedicated more specifically to service members who lost their lives, the full meaning of Veterans Day can get overlooked.
The original concept for the celebration dedicated to veterans was a symbolic statement of the respect and debt owed those who had borne the nation’s burdens and defended its freedoms in times of war and peace. Early on – after World War I and right after World War II – the day was occasion for huge parades and festivity to cheer surviving heroes – and remember solemnly those who had died.
Some of that ardor has died down through the decades, especially as the memory and generation of World Wars I and II and following wars dies. The lone American World War 1 veteran, Frank Buckles of West Virginia, passed away in 2011 at the age of 110.
Veterans Day is remembering and soberly considering the ideals for which soldiers fight that the reasons stay real – and freedom draws its strength to endure.
Military service is owed a special place among American virtues. This nation was founded on the idea of liberty and self-governance. It has required vigilant defense ever since.
Military service members turn over some of their freedoms to defend ours; they serve others, sometimes at great cost and always at some level of sacrifice, so that the rest of us can pursue our self-interested paths. Veterans have put the interests of their countrymen ahead of their own.
We owe them for that. Not just a day of recognition and occasional salutes, but the benefits for their services and the tangible rewards they’ve been promised.
We join in tribute to all the millions nationwide for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common causes and freedoms we share.