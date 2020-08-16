As schools in the region continue to reopen, including Tupelo Public School District on Monday, we are encouraged to hear that the State Department of Health will mandate that school districts will submit coronavirus data and that those updates will be publicized.
This is after previous news indicated that school districts in the state would not be required to inform the public of cases among students and faculty. During a panel discussion on Thursday, reported by Daily Journal reporter Danny McArthur, State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs said that MSDH is working out the reporting issue process as schools are beginning to submit the data.
“We are going to mandate that the schools submit to us on a weekly basis the number of cases that they have, the number of classes affected, quarantine, the number of quarantined individuals,” Dobbs said. “We do plan on posting that data by school.”
Dobbs said those under 18 will be the fastest growing group of total cases, and we expect that will continue to be the case as more schools start back. As of Friday, Dobbs said 38 counties have schools reporting cases. Overall, 109 teachers and 69 students have confirmed cases, while another 254 teachers and staff and 489 students are in quarantine.
Corinth School District was the first to open in the state and has set the standard for communicating the latest from its schools. As of this publication, the district reported 13 positive cases for students and three staff members since starting back on July 27.
As we have previously written, it is of the upmost importance to get our children back in school but must do so in a way that makes sense to keep the students, faculty and their loved ones safe.
We hope to see the level of transparency from our local schools, as we’ve seen from Corinth. This information is valuable to each community and to help parents make decisions for their children.