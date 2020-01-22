The Daily Journal Editorial Board would like to recognize and congratulate Mitch Waycaster on his appointment to the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Waycaster, the president and CEO of Renasant Bank, has been elected to a three-year term on the board.
Waycaster has spent his 40-year career with Renasant, holding several executive positions with the bank. He was named president and chief operating officer of Renasant in January 2016 and has been senior executive vice-president and chief administrative officer since 2007. Waycaster, who joined Renasant in 1979, previously held other leadership positions within the company and the bank, including president of Renasant Bank’s Mississippi Division, executive vice-president of Retail Banking, and senior vice-president and chief credit officer.
The 12 locations of the decentralized component of the Federal Reserve System opened for business on November 16, 1914. The St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank is located in the Eighth Federal Reserve District, which includes all of Arkansas and portions of six other states: Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee. The St. Louis Bank serves most of eastern Missouri and southern Illinois, and has branch locations in Little Rock, Louisville, and Memphis.
Today, the Federal Reserve sets the nation’s monetary policy, supervises and regulates banking institutions, maintains the stability of the financial system, and provides financial services to depository institutions, the U.S. government, and foreign official institutions.
This is a great honor for Mr. Waycaster, and all of Northeast Mississippi should be proud to have such an outstanding executive and community member represent us.