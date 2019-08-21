E Pluribus Unum (out of many, one), the motto of this country, is a constant reminder to us that we are strongest when we work together, despite any differences we may have.
We believe Tupelo and Lee County have exemplified leadership and racial understanding during recent events, serving as a model for Mississippi and the South. If you are reading this editorial, you are aware of recent inflammatory statements made in texts by Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson. The Daily Journal first reported on Aug. 13 that Johnson sent the text messages in 2017 to a county supervisor and were obtained through a routine public records request.
These messages from the top law enforcement official in the county were not only hurtful but were inappropriate for any social or workplace setting. We all have the power to hurt one another; we all have the power to acknowledge our mistakes; we all have the power to express regret.
We were encouraged to see that Sheriff Johnson took ownership for his actions and apologized for his words, as reported Monday by staff writer Taylor Vance, and he deserves the benefit of the doubt.
We also should be pleased with and focus on the response from this community and the local National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). The community and the local NAACP took a measured and thoughtful approach toward information that could have caused division among us. The citizens of this community and the local NAACP leadership took time to evaluate the situation and not lash out at the sheriff.
The local NAACP and many of us agree Sheriff Johnson has been a dependable leader and served this community well. His track record gives him credibility to navigate this issue. Most importantly, we all have learned this community is bigger and stronger than one misstep or misspoken or typed statement.
Henry Ford said it best when he noted that “The only real mistake is the one from which we learn nothing.” Tupelo and Lee County stood together, acknowledged the issue and committed themselves to facing this troublesome issue with dignity and respect for everyone.
We should never allow words or actions to tear at the fabric of our communities. It’s important to remember our commonalities and what unites us. By doing so, the community which makes up Tupelo – an All-American City – and Lee County will continue to grow and thrive together.