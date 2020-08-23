As school districts across the country and right here in Mississippi have reopened for classes, they have predictably become sites of COVID-19 transmission and even outbreaks. Identifying, controlling and limiting the presence of the novel coronavirus in our educational institutions is therefore of the most pressing need as we head into an uncertain fall.
We are therefore encouraged by the recent action of state government to ensure proactive testing of teachers. Early last week, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, who heads the State Health Department, announced that free COVID-19 testing will be widely available for teachers, even without any symptoms or known exposure to the virus.
Beginning this week, the Health Department will begin to operate mobile testing sites throughout the state for any K-12 teacher, staff member or administrator. In Northeast Mississippi, free testing for educators and school staff will be available at the following county health department offices on the days listed:
• On Monday, Alcorn and Chickasaw counties
• On Tuesday, Pontotoc County
• On Wednesday, Lafayette County
• On Thursday, Marshall and Oktibbeha counties
• On Friday, in Union County
No appointment is necessary for educators using these testing sites.
These measures are important. Aggressive action is needed to ensure that educational settings don’t turn into super spreader sites, and proactive steps must be part of the broader strategy. Transmission of COVID-19 by individuals who don’t feel sick or show any symptoms continues to be a significant problem. Because of this, testing and quarantining individuals known to be sick will always be an incomplete and insufficient strategy. In a school setting, one or two individuals who are sick with the virus but don’t know it could widely spread the disease, especially if social distancing is not rigorously observed.
Proactive testing is one way to stem this problem. We therefore encourage teachers and other school workers to take advantage of this opportunity. The sooner we find and quarantine infectious individuals, the more effective our mitigation efforts.
The Health Department should be commended for these first steps to make certain that educators can be easily tested, and we hope such testing will be widely and frequently available throughout the state.