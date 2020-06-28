In the last week, we’ve seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. While the week started with a total number of cases for a five-day period, the daily reports that followed were staggering, including over 1,000 new cases reported on Thursday.
In interviews with the media, State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs said the increase in cases are occurring through generalized community transmission. There are no specific locations or events, and the concentration of new cases are in the 18-40 age range.
The primary concern remains the same as it was in March; we must do what we can to keep hospitalizations down in order to avoid an overflow. Yes, the age range that is currently seeing the spike are more likely to recover, but they are still able to spread the virus to our most vulnerable and drive a growth of the pandemic. And if we continue to see an increase in hospitalizations, then those who need to be seen for other emergencies will not have the ability to be seen.
Before this month, our highest number of hospitalizations occurred on June 11, with 486 statewide. In the last two weeks, we’ve seen an increase, as we now have over 530 hospitalized.
Locally, in a recent interview with the Daily Journal, North Mississippi Health Services Chief Medical Officer Jeremy Blanchard said he believes we’re seeing a surge in cases from Memorial Day, but despite this increase, North Mississippi Medical Center has the capacity for more patients and they are currently not seeing an impact on their elective surgeries.
On Friday, Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton issued an executive order that mandates all people inside the Tupelo city limits wear a mask or a face covering when at an indoor public building or business institution.
We believe this is the right move. Given the increase in cases, we cannot be too careful and we must respect those around us. Just because the state reopened earlier this month does not mean that we’re back to normal and the virus has passed us. We must remain vigilant by wearing a mask, washing our hands and practicing social distancing.
Tupelo is again leading the way with the right response to the current spike in cases. Let’s all do our part and protect our community.