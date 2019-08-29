Bullying is a harmful behavior that impacts one in five students in the United States. Student grades start falling and students themselves stop attending school altogether. By adopting multiple strategies to bullying, schools can position themselves so that they deal with bullying before it has resulted in anything tragic.
Most bullying takes place in school, outside on school grounds, and on the school bus. Bullying also happens wherever kids gather in the community, as well as on cell phones and online.
The National Center for Educational Statistics reports that bullying occurred in the following places: the hallway or stairwell at school (42%), inside the classroom (34%), in the cafeteria (22%), outside on school grounds (19%), on the school bus (10%), and in the bathroom or locker room (9%). The percentages of individuals who have experienced cyber bullying at some point in their lifetimes has nearly doubled to 34%. Bullied students also indicate that bullying has a negative effect on how they feel about themselves, their relationships with friends and family and on their school work, and physical health.
With the prevalence of social media, comments, photos, posts, and content shared by individuals can often be viewed by strangers as well as acquaintances. Digital devices offer an ability to immediately and continuously communicate 24 hours a day, and most information communicated electronically is permanent and public.
When adults respond quickly and consistently to bullying behavior they send the message that it is not acceptable. Research shows this can stop bullying behavior over time. Parents, school staff, and other adults in the community can help kids prevent bullying by talking about it, building a safe school environment, and creating a community-wide bullying prevention strategy. Statistics reveal that school-based bullying prevention programs decrease bullying by up to 25%.
Concrete actions need to be taken to prevent bullying before it starts and stop bullying when it happens. To that end, staff training is an incredibly important part of stopping bullying. It’s important for not only teachers but all members of a school’s staff to be familiar with the policies regarding what to do when they see bullying.
There is no final, end-all solution to the problem of bullying in school. There must be appropriate interventions which include staff, teachers, employees and parents and which need to be reinforced.
It’s time we all stood up. Bullying is wrong. It needs to be stopped – period.