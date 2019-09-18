Today’s education tends to focus on the main subjects – math, science, English and history. Some students stand at the top of their class in all subjects, test high on SAT/ACT scores, while others have no plans to follow a college path.
Instead, some students finish high school and immediately enter the workforce – and Northeast Mississippi is abundant in manufacturing and automotive opportunities. Students today need the academic, technical and employability skills needed for secondary education and workplace success.
The Tupelo Public School District (TPSD) believes there is a way to meet those needs and is applying to the Mississippi Department of Education to become designated as a District of Innovation, in alignment with their mission to serve the community by engaging each student in an excellent education.
In July of this year, TPSD and Itawamba Community College formed a partnership to create a middle college program to benefit students and allow qualified THS junior and senior students to graduate with both a high school diploma and an associate’s degree from ICC simultaneously. TPSD also has introduced arts integration into the curriculum at all of its elementary schools. A farm-to-school program educates its students about the health benefits of local produce.
Through a District of Innovation, TPSD will have more flexibility to build on these existing innovative programs and design new ones. Districts of Innovation are granted waivers to operate outside of MDE regulations for school policies like seat time, teacher certification requirements or the Carnegie unit model for classroom credits. The waiver could allow TPSD to offer online or night classes outside of traditional school hours.
“Our goal is to make sure all students have options once they finish school whether they be college or a career. We want more college and career pathways, and that’s not just us, that’s a community-wide focus,” said TPSD Facilitator of Innovated Program Design Stewart McMillan.
After Tupelo analyzes its community input, decides which waivers it wants and submits its application in November 2019, MDE will notify the district in March 2020 about the approval or denial of its application.
We strongly support TPSD in applying for District of Innovation and the possibilities it will bring to all students. It’s time for another progressive step for local education. We ultimately trust local school leadership plans to educate our children more than state government. Let education be local.
On Page 9A of today’s paper, we have included a letter of support that can be used as a model. Use it as is or include as much feedback about programs of importance that have expanded opportunities for students. Email your letters to Stewart McMillan at ssmcmillan@tupeloschools.com by Sept. 27. We also will have the letter on our website, djournal.com, under Editorials.
Sometimes one size doesn’t fit all. And if the goal is to make all students prepared for the future after high school in whatever areas they pursue, then why not adapt to fit the needs of the students? We ask you to be a part of this next progressive step in TPSD’s education program.