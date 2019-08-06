It’s Election Day. The first round of commercials and political stump speeches is over. If you want to change anything, whether in your town, city, county or state, you have a duty to get out there and lead the change. There are too many important local, district and statewide races on the ballot to stay away.
Each of us has one and only one vote. Each vote sends a message. Even if the person you vote for loses, your vote matters because it lets winners and losers know who supports their points of view. Whoever wins has the power to make important decisions that impact almost every aspect of your life.
When one takes into account the number of registered voters who will not vote today, the outcomes could be different. What is certain is that for the outcome you desire, you have to get out there and use your vote.
Many people do not vote thinking one vote will not make a change, but as a matter of fact, it does. A nation’s political foundations are built using elections. If you think that your opinion doesn’t matter, think again. The most often heard excuse for not voting in an election is “my one little vote won’t make a difference.”
Yet history is full of instances proving the enormous power of one single vote. In many cases, the course of nations has been changed because one individual ballot was cast – or not cast – depending upon your point of view. Consider the following:
- In 1795, one vote gave the United States the English language instead of German.
- In 1850, California was admitted to the union by a margin of one vote.
- In 1875, one vote changed France from a monarchy to a republic.
- In 1876, it was one vote that declared Rutherford B. Hayes as the 19th president of the United States.
- In 1923, it was one vote that gave Adolf Hitler leadership of the Nazi Party.
- In 1941, the Selective Service Act (the draft) was saved by a one vote margin – just weeks before Pearl Harbor was attacked.
- In a 1955 city election in Huron, Ohio, the mayor was elected to office by one vote.
- The Alaska Purchase of 1867 was ratified by just one vote – paving the way for the eventual annexation of America’s largest state in 1958.
- In a 1959 city election, mayors of both Rose Creek and Odin, Minnesota were elected to their respective offices by one vote.
- In 1984, a Monroe County, Florida commissioner was elected by one vote.
- In 1994, the U.S. House of Representatives enacted a law banning specific classes of assault weapons. The vote was initially tied but one member changed his vote to approve the ban.
One vote can make history and that’s why we need to vote. Be an informed voter – educate yourself about the candidates – and make a difference.