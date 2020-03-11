Affordable housing remains an important issue in Tupelo, even as progress has been made toward the development of almost 80 new homes on Ida Street.
As reported by the Daily Journal’s Caleb Bedillion, construction at the intersection of Lawndale Avenue and Ida Street has transformed an area once dominated by multistory apartment complexes, including Azalea Gardens. The city of Tupelo bought Azalea Gardens, as well as nearby President’s Gate, with these two acquisitions together costing over $4.6 million.
The city went on to sell some of that land to private developers, who are building single-family homes for low-income residents. These Section 42 properties will be available for tenants who earn only a certain percentage of the area’s median income, and the rents will be capped below market rate.
These homes represent a good start to a hard problem, but the issue of housing access bears much continued attention here locally. Azalea Gardens had fallen into disrepair, but its removal took away as many as 239 Section 42 units. The new housing under construction offers less than half of the residences that were lost.
Looking back to 2019, a Tupelo City Council member floated the possibility of a ban on apartment buildings in the city. However, as also reported by the Daily Journal last year, the lack of apartment options in the city has helped contribute to the fact that about 40 percent of Tupelo’s housing units are rentals.
And the lack of options leads to higher prices for everyone. In a recent meeting of Tupelo’s Homeless Task Force, an outreach aid worker noted that advocates are now looking outside of Tupelo to help people find housing and jobs because of affordability barriers inside the city.
Ward 7 Councilman Willie Jennings has been a persistent voice advocating that blight removal and urban redevelopment must not simultaneously displace the least advantaged among us. We agree with this. The nearing completion of quality low-income housing on Ida Street represents real progress and is a start for improving lives and providing opportunities. However, constructive talks must continue about how to spur rather than restrict options for low-wage workers, as well as first-time and mid-range homebuyers.