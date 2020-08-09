Several weeks ago, following the Mississippi legislature’s vote to change the state flag, I declared in this space, “too little too late.” A good friend who also happens to be Republican called me up and lovingly chastised me for missing the big picture: That the Republicans, in a short period of time, were able to do what decades of Democratic control were either unwilling or unable to do.
I agreed. Wholeheartedly and enthusiastically. Not removing that flag 30 years when the late, great Dr. Aaron Henry led the charge, makes me question just how committed all of my fellow Democrats were to their constituents.
But I maintained that the flag wasn’t removed because of any great courage or conviction. It was removed because the NCAA and the SEC and businessmen in the state read the handwriting in the wall and saw the state eventually overwhelmed by a tidal wave of economic sanctions.
Enough said.
But, if my Republican friend and his cohorts insist on taking credit for that act of leadership, here are a few other issues they could take leadership on and take credit for:
- Expand Medicaid, so that 400,000 Mississippians won’t suffer from lack of
- adequate health care;
- Fully fund education, and stop robbing our public schools and students;
- Pass an infrastructure package to improve our highways, roads and bridges;
- Override Gov. Reeves’ veto of a perfectly sound – and conservative, I might
- Add – criminal justice reform bill, SB2123
I wish I could believe that removing the flag was about respecting the dignity of fellow Mississippians. I just can’t bring myself to do it. Call me cynical, or jaded or whatever. But I’ve seen too many backroom deals disguised as good will.
I love my Republican friend as a true friend. And I don’t mean to tarnish his personal extension of good will with my cynicism.
But when you’ve seen what I’ve seen, you’ve pretty much seen it all.
James, my friend, looking into Mississippi’s past I understand why you’re cynical. But looking into Mississippi’s future, I am happy to report there is great hope. Your concerns that Republican leadership will not adequately address your outlined issues should fade away when I tell you what to expect. This season of doom and gloom that comes every four years with presidential politics has been enormously exacerbated by the Chinese Communist Party’s failure to contain their COVID-19. If you dare to look past the smoke and mirrors of politics and believe that we will one day neutralize this coronavirus, then allow me to tell you what energizes me. An amazing future awaits Mississippians working together unless somehow Marxists come to power and free markets and capitalism are abolished. God forbid.
We are living on the cusp of a technological renaissance. In the next 10 years literally thousands and thousands of new millionaires (a French word derived from the Mississippi Bubble days) and many billionaires will be created. How? Sweeping advances in fields of precision medicine, financial cryptocurrencies, blockchain technologies, driverless vehicles, and artificial intelligence will bring astounding changes to lives everywhere. Just think about the drastic changes we have seen in education in less than six months. These technologies are like the wild West. You cannot go to school to get degrees in these technologies and there are no barriers to entry because of skin color or discrimination. Capitalism commands awards for innovative thinkers, entrepreneurs, risk takers, code makers, investors, and those who study hard to know how these new technologies can be used to make our world better. These technologies don’t care about who you are or the amount of melanin in your skin, because all these technologies desire nothing but pioneering brain-power.
“The last shall be first.” My prayer is that Mississippians working together will build a bright future with more than our fair share of new millionaires and billionaires and a robust economy lifting all Mississippians.