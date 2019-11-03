POINT
For the past several years, my mantra has been “the most important thing an individual can do is vote.”
“I’m a preacher, but preaching and praying are not the same as voting. God helps those who help themselves, and the best way to help oneself in this hyper-partisan, supercharged, polarized political era is voting.
“I’m a community organizer and activist, but if communities are not organized and energized around the notion that ‘every vote counts,’ no real change can take place.”
In my mind, the Constitution doesn’t just give citizens the right to vote, it gives us the responsibility to vote, first of all as individuals, and then collectively, in order to have a voice in the affairs of government. The right to vote should be the most cherished right and responsibility among all of our rights as citizens.
So, why, then, is there such an effort to suppress this right/responsibility? Why are lawmakers creating ways to hinder and mitigate voting rather than passing laws to encourage citizens to participate, to the fullest extent, their access to enfranchisement.
Over the past several years, laws like Voter I.D. have been passed specifically to keep certain segments of populations out of the voting booth.
On the other hand, laws like early voting, Saturday voting and online voting have proved to be effective catalysts for increased voter turnout and voter participation. These voting laws should be embraced and encouraged as ways to get citizens engaged in the electoral process, not shunned and consistently rejected.
There was a time when only landowners could vote, then only certain men, then only certain races and ethnic groups. But as the electorate broadened, so did public policy, and so did services for citizens, and so did representation for more citizens and more types of citizens.
If we aren’t careful, this great notion of enfranchisement, which drives our democracy, will only be available to a few.
And then it won’t be a democracy anymore.
COUNTERPOINT
Thank God that we do live in a republic and not a democracy. Remember a democracy without rights is like two wolves and one lamb deciding what’s on the dinner menu. The wolves will always win that vote. A republic guarantees our constitutional rights including our right to vote.
But I believe that you are disseminating a myth that there is some kind of massive effort to suppress voting in America. For years I have encouraged evangelical Christians to vote. Researchers say that more than 30 million evangelicals never show up to vote each presidential election. Are these potential voters oppressed and scared to vote because of voter identification laws? No, I believe apathy is stronger for them than citizenship.
Claiming that voters are being suppressed by voter identification laws in this day and age when we have to show photographs as we check into hotels and cash checks at banks is just hyperventilating.
Early voting may have some advantages but they have disadvantages, also. Election workers and volunteers must be found for extra days and the opportunity for mischief increases because the entire election team cannot be in place on the extra days. Online voting would be horrible if practiced everywhere due to hackers and foreign agents just waiting to disrupt our elections. Online voting may be effective on a small scale for our military but its privacy must be secured.
One trend that I believe is absolutely awful is mail-in ballots that Colorado does. When I was there helping with a campaign a while back, one gentleman came in and told me that he was sent two ballots to the same address. Now how many other voters were sent more than one ballot?
Voting is a right, and yes, a responsibility – therefore, go vote Tuesday!