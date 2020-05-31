Point by the Rev. James Hull
As someone whose undergraduate studies was political science, and having more that 40 years’ experience in managing political campaigns, political activism and political messaging, it’s safe to say I can designate myself a student of political science. And, as such, I believe I can objectively view the recent killing of black men from the perspective of my political astuteness and awareness and not necessarily from my blackness.
And the question I have to continuously ask myself, purely from a political point of view, is “Which is more offensive, Colin Kaepernick’s knee on the ground to protest the killing of black men by police, or Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin’s knee on George Floyd’s neck until Floyd dies from asphyxiation?
If you don’t understand Kaepernick’s knee, now, you never will.
Kaepernick’s knee was a political statement against oppression, injustice, murder and police brutality. Derek Chauvin’s knee was a political statement of oppression, injustice, murder and police brutality.
I endeavor to examine George Floyd’s death through the lens of politics rather than race because the race conversation brings with it too many distractions, denials and deflections. Some deny the connotations and implications of race in our society, as if race problems don’t exist, and are just figments of our imaginations. And others hurl accusations of race and racism so loosely, they lose their meaning.
But when we talk in political terms, a bit of hypocrisy seems afoot.
When Colin Kaepernick began his political statement of kneeling, he clearly asserted why. It was, he said, to protest how police harassed, brutalized and killed black men. But those who didn’t approve of his mode of protest, its venue, or its timing made it about patriotism, soldiers and the National Anthem. Pure politics, they said.
So now that America has clearly seen how a policeman’s knee can be used in the very way, Kaepernick used his knee to protest against, tell me, which is a more compelling political statement?
Counterpoint
James, you have articulated a poetic epiphany against injustice. But the policeman’s knee cannot be called a political statement because it is a statement of hate. There is no legitimate political party today that would condone such action.
As we examine the tragedy of George Floyd’s death, all political voices that I have heard from the entire political spectrum have condemned and denounced this Minneapolis policeman’s actions. I just re-read Dr. King’s “Letter from the Birmingham Jail.” After being called an extremist, Dr. King thought about other extremists like the prophet Amos, Jesus, the Apostle Paul, Martin Luther, Paul Bunyan, and Abraham Lincoln. Dr. King wrote, “Will we be extremists for hate or for love? Will we be extremists for the preservation of injustice or for the extension of justice?”
We should be extremists for the extension of justice, but Dr. King also spoke of methodology. How should we choose to extend that justice?
When you write, “If you don’t understand Kaepernick’s knee, now, you never will,” I want to understand his hurting. When I hear “The Star-Spangled Banner” I visualize those who have fought and died for our country. I think of my Uncle Tom who never returned from World War II. I think of and appreciate all who have served our country in our armed forces including you, James. I don’t struggle knowing that justice should prevail, but I do struggle with Kaepernick’s choice of methodology. You and others may think that I am wrong, but from the deepest reaches of my heart and with all the love for my country and for each and every American, I believe we should stand to honor our flag and those who have sacrificed so that we can live our lives to strive for “a more perfect Union.”