If Mississippi were an assortment of paint colors, an artist would have an extensive array of astonishing colors with which to paint. Over our first 200 years we have experienced so much within our boundaries on this soil that we can literally point to our artists in various fields whether in music, visual arts, writing, or others that have produced world-renowned works. We know of victories, defeats, joys, pains, births and deaths on battlefields, through diseases and under the influence of hate. We know of injustice and overcoming challenges that brought about the soul-felt experiences that have driven our artists to greatness. Mississippi’s riches in the arts have come from our people who have been shaped by the land and those called Mississippians.
Ready or not, the next hundred years of Mississippi may very well be shaped by our 2019 election cycle. Come January 2020 we will have at least a new governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer, and in north Mississippi we will have a new transportation commissioner. Mississippi’s role in the future of our nation should not be underestimated. When President Trump tweets like he did last week and stirs up a hornet’s nest of reactions, who is better to decipher to the nation how we feel than Mississippians? Who better than Mississippians to dig down into the core of the black-white matters? National news organizations would do well to have diverse Mississippians give their angles on the sensitive issues of skin color. Even now with pundits on talk shows across the nation, I see no one examining these problems that know how to teach, heal and build up.
I encourage all our citizens to get informed and to vote in the state and county elections in August. Go to the political speakings; ask about the candidates. The direction of Mississippi’s next hundred years is happening now. Voters, please remember the famous Indiana Jones movie line, “Choose wisely.”
Attempts to spin Mississippi’s painful past – however well-intentioned – including its embrace of slavery, lynching and Jim Crow, as some “glorious journey towards enlightenment,” is simply – no pun intended – a whitewashing of history and a denial of 200 years of oppression and exploitation. It is idealistic to pretend that we have finally arrived at an idyllic place of diversity and inclusion. We have not.
More than half of our population continues to support the notions of slavery and Jim Crow-ism by consistently embracing the confederate battle flag.
To be sure, a vast majority of Mississippi politicians unabashedly and unashamedly embrace a president who espouses white nationalism and tweets racist ideals.
Mississippi’s “colorful” past is not in the past.
When you have a governor who champions discrimination against its own citizens, and a legislature which codifies those views into state law, I have only four words to address it: THROW THE BUMS OUT.
Neither do a certain number of statewide candidates for public office, nor many in district, house and senate races, have any intention of helping this state evolve into thinking, acting or looking like the whole of Mississippi. Rather, they are intent on making certain that those who shape public policy and make law remain as monolith as possible.
Yes, Mississippi voters must “choose wisely,” and become more educated on:
- which office-seekers want to funnel public dollars into prejudiced private academies;
- which candidates favor doling out huge gratuitous corporate tax breaks rather than fixing our crumpling highways, roads and bridges;
- which would-be legislators would make hospitals – and, in turn taxpayers, through higher insurance premiums – pay for the sick poor, rather than expanding Medicaid;
- which candidates will continue to support voter suppression and unethical gerrymandering.
Yes, choose wisely.