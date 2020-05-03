POINT
An ever-widening economic chasm divides our past from our future. During the next few weeks in our coronavirus-infected world, we must, like Indiana Jones, leap that chasm and safely re-open businesses.
Every generation has its rendezvous with a destiny not of their choosing. Ours has come. Decisions in these next weeks will make Mississippi and America either better or worse for decades. With hope, courage, uncertainty, and fear all intertwined we must decide when to jump. Face masks for all in public without hugs or handshakes will be normal for a season as we learn to not touch our faces and wash hands regularly for 20 seconds minimum throughout the day. Coronavirus vulnerable individuals must still shelter in.
With so many changing variables and lots of armchair “experts,” not everyone will agree with all decisions made. But I pray (and I do many times a day now) that as we make this journey that we will not wander in the wilderness for 40 years like the children of Israel did. When Moses told the Israelites in Egypt to eat well, rest and prepare for a journey during the first Passover he gave us a model to escape from this coronavirus tragedy. We have had many weeks to eat, rest and reflect. The world has witnessed more electronically coordinated worship services, Bible studies, and prayer groups than ever before. God has the world’s attention now.
Scientists, doctors, economists, business leaders, and our government officials are dissecting numbers everyday and in every way. We must protect the vulnerable and yet re-open our economy. Not all areas or businesses can open all at once and we must responsibly coordinate and monitor. Like the children of Israel we must go forward, but unlike them let’s have the courage to cross the Jordan River quickly, fight giant challenges, and take the Promised Land. Working together in these difficult days we can make America the best it’s ever been for everyone.
COUNTERPOINT
COVID-19 has definitely thrown our state and nation for a loop. Needless to say, a large part of the problem is the lack of preparedness, coordination and appropriate response. But, as we say, that’s water under the bridge.
The question, now, is what do we do as this virus rages on and a significant portion of the population is beginning to feel the pain? The answer, in my mind, is to keep people sheltered in place, practicing social distancing.
I know, this is a difficult position to take, given the economy is taking a beating, especially restaurants, retail businesses and hair and nail salons. These are the true backbone of small business and I’m sure that many may suffer. But the primary focus must be on public health and public safety.
To “open” things back up now would be reckless and irresponsible. A resurgence of this deadly virus is lurking just outside our doors, and if we aren’t careful, we could find our hospitals over capacity and many of our loved dead or dying.
Now, I know many business owners reading this will be dismayed that I have taken such a position contrary to their well-being and livelihoods. I must apologize. But as a small business owner myself who hasn’t drawn a check from a client in nearly two months, I feel compelled to advocate on behalf of public safety over personal income.
Which brings me to the above references of God, Egypt and the Passover. My position is that God is our Protector and Provider. God will see us through these difficulties. But we can’t get through them with our fingers crossed behind our backs.
In other words, we can’t claim God as our Protector and Provider, and at the same time, put our faith in the economy.