POINT:
Ninety-nine percent of Americans should support at least one part of the 2017 tax law. Yet, all current candidates running for the Democratic presidential nomination have ridiculed it.
The new SALT (state and local taxes) $10,000 deduction cap personally affects the “one-percenters” who live in high tax states (think New York, California, New Jersey for example.) But the new SALT deduction cap also impacts Mississippians and taxpayers in other poorer states. Why? Because for decades Mississippi taxpayers have paid a greater burden of personal income taxes due to the fact that citizens in high tax states like New York have been deducting all their punishing local and state taxes for benefits isolated to their states. Mississippians and citizens of other states do not receive New York benefits. Now, I do believe that citizens in each state have the right to tax themselves as much as they like, but they should not put that excessive burden on citizens in other states.
For example, for decades if someone in New York City made $1 million and had to pay city and state taxes of $300,000, then their federal income tax would be based on making $700,000. Now, with the new SALT tax deduction cap of $10,000, that same person would only be allowed to deduct $10,000 and would pay federal income tax on $990,000. The new SALT tax deduction cap is equalizing what the wealthy pay in federal income taxes in high tax states and is reducing the burden on taxpayers in poorer states like Mississippi who have overall lower state and local taxes.
Why do progressives and democrat-socialists never seem to support this one part of the new tax law that increases taxes on the super wealthy? I understand that they do not like the tax-cuts part of the law, but, James, as a self proclaimed progressive, do you support this one part of the 2017 tax law that “soaks the rich” in the high tax states?
COUNTERPOINT:
Of all the relevant issues our state and country face, it seems a bit of a reach to bring up an obscure 2017 tax law.
Hmmm.
What about:
- The Mississippi Department of Human Services scandal. The worst thievery by state officials in Mississippi history?
- The recent impeachment acquittal of the president? It seems like Republicans would be eager to tout that victory.
- The new Secretary of State’s attempt to take over the Department of Motor Vehicles, and the outrage it has caused.
- Massive flooding of the Pearl River in Jackson and the resulting evacuations, while state officials look the other way?
Ever heard of a tax dodge? – pun intended – This is that.
But to the Point:
I’m usually skeptical of a Conservative Republican telling Democrats what they should support. But in this case, I’m absolutely wary.
First, of all, I know very few working people, Republican or Democrat, who make enough to have $10,000 in deductions. In fact, most of the working people I know don’t itemize at all. They file the 1040-EZ form which is more beneficial and advantageous to them, considering the tax bracket they are in.
Second – and most importantly – nobody I know is interested in “soaking the rich,” and even if they were, this law doesn’t do that. This law caps personal income and property taxes. The “rich” have an army of tax lawyers and accounts who are smart enough – and deft enough – to keep most of their wealth some other way than in personal wealth. And mostly offshore.
I’m not an accountant or tax lawyer, I’m just a working stiff. But I do know this: this law only affects high tax states like New York and California.
Not poor, working-class states, like us in Mississippi.