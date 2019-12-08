Recently, I met the Jewish conservative, Dennis Prager, who explained to me some differences between a liberal and a left-winger.
First, a liberal believes in free speech. A liberal may not agree with someone, but they debate. Left- wingers don’t want to hear someone else’s position. For example in 2017, an Evergreen College liberal professor in Olympia, Washington, refused to take part in “no whites on campus for a day” (because he felt that was discrimination by skin color.) The campus police said that they could not guarantee his safety. The left-wing students demanded his removal.
An attempt to speak with the students was useless as they shouted so that his voice and his point of view were never heard. He was fired. Left-wingers who praise socialism do not believe in free speech nor do they understand the importance of free speech in a free society. Many forget that Hitler led the National Socialist German Workers’ Party (Nazi.) Socialists seek control by diminishing freedoms like free speech.
Second, a liberal believes like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. that skin color should not matter, but a person’s character does matter. A left-winger believes that skin color does matter. An example of that is the trend on some college campuses today to segregate special dorms to allow for only people of a certain skin color.
Finally, Prager says it is natural for humans to want to be taken care of. The history of man shows that overwhelmingly, authoritative governments have ruled most of the time. Freedom like we enjoy in America is rare. Dictators, socialists, and communists promise to take care of people’s needs if the people will give up their freedom. Look at Hong Kong now where the communists seek to take away freedoms. In the Democratic Party today there is infighting for control between the liberals and the left-wing socialists. Is Prager correct, and which group will win control of the Democratic Party?
The same question can be asked of the Republican Party: Trumpers or Centrists?
Political party infighting cuts both ways. At this very writing, I am listening to right-wing Republican Sean Duffy and centrist Republican Charlie Dent verbally sparring over the heart of the Republican Party.
The real question is not whether the parties are fractured, the question is whether our country is fractured. During the 1950s through early 1980s our country was governed from the center – Remember “Rockefeller Republicans”? – It is now not governed from the extremes.
As someone who agrees with many conservative policies, yet embraces liberal ideals, I consider myself a Progressive. Meaning, I have progressed in my thinking and in my political views to where I am able to hold more than one idea in my head at one time. Progressives don’t believe in socialist government, but we do advocate compassion in government. Progressives – much like Conservatives – don’t subscribe to governmental overreach, but we do believe in certain governmental protections and controls, especially when it comes to the areas of governmental regulations.
Let me veer off into the weeds just a bit to make my point:
We’ve come to a juncture in our country where a debate is raging over the issue of abortion. Right-wingers want to outlaw all forms of abortions and left-wingers would like to enact abortion on demand. Progressives oppose abortion but would leave it to the woman to make that decision, not the government.
Likewise: Right-wingers favor de-regulated environmental protections and no gun control. Liberals favor regulations almost to a fault. Progressives simply want to make sure that while liberties are encouraged, our air and water remain clean, our climate is protected and the public is safe.
Bottom line: Labels can be misleading, divisive and dangerous.
To paraphrase our last president: We are not a Liberal America. We are not a Conservative America. We are the United States of America.