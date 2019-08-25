The worst-kept secret in Mississippi politics – and most unfortunate reality – is that Mississippians vote largely on the basis of race.
Despite the fact that many black candidates overwhelmingly outqualify their white counterpart, white voters will invariably ignore the clear best choice and cast their vote based on a single criterion: race.
And, by voting solely on the basis of skin color, many black communities have lost excellent opportunities for strong, effective representation because they could not bring themselves to vote for a white person.
It’s all prejudice, pure and simple.
Of course, many of these choices are false because of partisan gerrymandering and party identification. White voters march to the polls every election and, like robots, look for the “R” on the ballot. And, those black voters who haven’t already felt taken for granted by their own party, look for the “D”, hold their noses and hope for the best.
If these obvious biases in the electorate weren’t enough, an old element has now re-surfaced in the voting process: overt racial animosity. In today’s heated and divisive political climate, public officials are not shy about sharing their inner racial hostilities with others whom they feel to be like-minded… and as long as they feel they won’t get caught. What was once suppressed has, once again, found the light of day.
Case in point: Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson’s recently uncovered remarks about a Hispanic legislator being “worse than black people.”
Let’s give Sheriff Johnson the benefit of the doubt. Let’s say his remarks are not reflective of real racist or prejudicial attitudes. What we are left with, then, is the high sheriff of what’s supposed to be one of the most progressive and forward-looking counties in the entire Southeast, making a play to appeal to someone else’s racist or prejudicial attitudes.
James, my friend, I could not agree with you more. Your point is accurate and there is a solution. But first, let me say how disappointed I was when Sheriff Johnson’s texts were made known. I support Sheriff Johnson as a fair and honorable man. I also was thankful when he confronted his mistake and apologized.
In the 18th century our nation was “conceived in liberty,” in the 19th century slavery was abolished in a catastrophic Civil War, in the 20th century Jim Crow laws and institutional discrimination by skin color were defeated, so where are we now in the 21st century? We are precisely where your point says we are. I have a dream like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. did.
I dream about the day when in Mississippi no one can look at a person’s skin color and determine with a high percentage of accuracy which political party that the person usually votes with. In Mississippi we have the potential to solve an enormous number of existing problems by one simple change. We need more black Mississippians actively involved in the Mississippi GOP.
For this to happen, we need white Mississippians in the Republican Party to get out of their comfort zones and recruit black candidates to seek and run for office in Republican primary races. For this also to happen, the black communities need to allow people of color to freely speak and join whichever political party they desire without backstabbing and jeopardizing futures.
Mississippi’s future is bright. We have no idea how many incredibly good things await a Mississippi that begins to take skin color out of our election process. And there is no better way to do that than to bring more balance within our political parties. When it comes to democracy the world looks toward America, and when it comes to skin color and politics, the nation will look toward Mississippi – if we choose to lead. It’s time to be intentional and historical.