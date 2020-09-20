Point by Dr. Ed Holliday
I am flummoxed about events in America now. Being white may be one reason, but I suspect some of my black brothers and sisters may be perplexed, too. I see “peaceful protestors” busting windows, setting fires, hurling bricks at police, and destroying property shouting “black lives matter!” Are these protestors shouting “black lives matter” in favor of the Marxist organization by that same name or do they simply mean that black lives do matter? There’s a huge difference because I abhor any Marxist organization seeking to destroy capitalism, religion, and the American dream. It baffles me that some corporations are now giving Black Lives Matter, the Marxist organization, 10s of millions of dollars. If Marxists ever obtain power they will destroy these same corporations.
My African-American friend in D.C., Pastor Dean Nelson, was with a group of pro-life protestors when two of them chalk-wrote on a sidewalk “Black pre-born lives matter.” These two protestors were arrested by police—yet the mayor had refused to have most property destroyers arrested during the D.C. unrest. Is there one constitution for pro-lifers and another one for protestors who riot, loot, and destroy?
Why are African-American police chiefs resigning in places like Seattle, Rochester, and Dallas? Is it because many Black Lives Matter members who are young, white, and privileged are calling for change aggressively in peoples faces? So does change now mean African-Americans should resign due to white privileged kids in their 20s? People like New York’s 20-years-old Clara Kraebber who is now facing up to 4 years in prison for causing over $100,000 worth of damages during a 3 hour rampage busting out windows of businesses with 8 others shouting, “Every city, every town, burn the precinct to the ground!”
We are living in a time of uncertainty, coronavirus, elections and power struggles. The best thing I know to do is pray, “thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven,” and work accordingly.
Counterpoint by Rev. James Hull
Riots are not a race thing, they are a rage thing. I categorically abhor and reject riots. But, I understand them.
Riots are perhaps the most misunderstood form of American protest. Detractors conveniently forget that the colonists regularly rioted against British colonialists. And, I might add proudly, the first rioter killed in the Boston Massacre was a Black American, Crispus Attucks.
Unfortunately, riots are a response to oppression, repression and violence itself. In the 1770’s it was the response to the violence and oppression of the British Empire. In the 1990’s and 2000’s, it’s been the response to the violence and oppression perpetuated against The Rodney Kings, George Floyds, Sandra Blands and Breonna Taylors in America.
Unfortunately, riots are the last resort form of resistance. As Dr. King so eloquently put it, “a riot is the language of the unheared.”
Dr. King still reminds us that “this country has not lived up to the true meaning of it’s creed:” ‘all men are created equal and endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.’” These words remain an ideal, but not a reality. Thomas Jefferson, the man who penned those, words owned slaves and kept a Black concubine.
Make no mistake about it, in 2020, just as in 1776, systemic racism and oppression are real. When you pack tens of thousands of people inside a few square city blocks, plagued by food deserts; people who are rampantly unemployed with no hope of advancement, victims of systematic voter suppression, and constantly watching people who look like them killed by agents of the state, they feel they have no other choice but to be heard through the language of burning and looting.
I repeat, I do not agree with, condone or support rioting, but I understand it. It is pent-up anger and frustration. And it is acknowledgement that “we the people” have not yet formed “a more perfect union.”