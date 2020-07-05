Point by Ed Holliday
Mississippi is in the national spotlight. Across the nation as many municipalities and jurisdictions remain in turmoil or in various levels of uncertainty, Mississippians legally through their elected representatives removed the divisive Confederate emblem from our state flag. Some citizens are upset, many wept tears of joy, but most of all I heard that it is time to move forward. My question is: can Mississippi proceed forward in a way that gains the respect and admiration of a nation?
In fact, James Hull, you have already started what the rest of the nation needs to see. A few years ago, you and many others worked hard against many obstacles to help tell more of our Mississippi story when you dedicated a monument on the Lee County courthouse grounds for heroes in the local struggle for Civil Rights. Nationally, as we see mobs and anarchists tearing down monuments, dumping paint and desecrating statues without any legal structure, research or authority we are witnessing lawlessness that no society can long endure without dreadful consequences. Yet, James, your efforts to honor our local Civil Rights heroes, shows a way to move forward.
Yes, some monuments may need to be rearranged, but history erased is a dreadful trap – a trap where those uneducated about the past suffer by allowing history to repeat or rhyme. What you did in building a monument to our Mississippi heroes expanded and enriched our Mississippi story – and it needs to continue. In the Book of Ruth, Ruth told her mother-in-law, your people are my people. Together we are Mississippians who come in many different shapes and sizes and skin colors. The better we tell our stories the better we prepare the next generation. America needs our entire story told. Let’s unite under a new flag. Let’s build up and not tear down. No matter how anyone stood on our past flag issue, it’s time to unite, turn the page and write the new Mississippi chapter.
Counterpoint by Rev. James Hull
I believe I speak for countless numbers of Mississippians when I express the sentiment, “Too Little Too Late.”
As grateful as we are that the state banner brandishing that heinous symbol of oppression – the Confederate battle flag – has been brought down, we are keenly aware that it’s only a result of what I would call “flag shaming.” It took, coercion from the Southeastern Conference, coaxing from an overwhelming number of Mississippi businessmen, and collusion that many of us will never really know about (like the promise that “in God We Trust” must be on the new flag) to force the state legislature to take the action.
Make no mistake about it, this was not an act of courage, nor an act of conscience, it as an act done under coercion.
What the state legislature did was not the “right” thing in the strictest sense of the word. Doing the “right” thing wouldn’t have taken so long.
The flag is down only due to the credit of a few lawmakers who led the charge of a crisis of conscience prompted from a clear onslaught of coercion.
And, while I, and others like me, applaud the move, we don’t celebrate it. The celebration should have occurred years ago.
Yes, let’s agree to move on to more pertinent and relevant issues. Issues like reducing systematic discrimination and eliminating institutional racism.
In my mind, our focus and our energies need to be directed toward more relevant and pertinent causes like identifying and firing rogue policemen, rooting out prosecutorial misconduct, eliminating the scourge of mass incarceration and correcting the obvious disparities in government.
We cannot allow ourselves to be distracted from the more serious issues of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.