My buddy Jose just had a major breakthrough toward becoming an American. He earned permanent resident status, a two-year probationary period leading to full citizenship.
I met Jose through the Tupelo Police Athletic League’s boxing program back around 2013, when he was just a teenager. We put in a lot of gym time together, a lot of long car rides to compete in boxing matches. Since then, I’ve seen him grow up and get married and have two beautiful kids. When I covered religion for the Daily Journal, I’d run into him almost every time I covered something at St. James.
When I.C.E. arrested more than 600 immigrants from various Mississippi food processing plants last week, it hit home for my friend.
“I think it feels personal for every Hispanic person in this country,” he told me. “I was lucky. There were opportunities during my time. A lot of those are gone now.”
Jose’s family moved from Mexico City to the U.S. when Jose was 5 years old. As a teenager, he qualified for the Obama administration’s DACA policy, which essentially provided a work visa for non-citizens who’d come to the U.S. before age 15. Jose’s church rounded up its young members who qualified and helped them start the process for free.
Under DACA, Jose obtained a driver’s license and a social security number, but everything noted that he was a non-citizen. When he graduated Tupelo High in 2014 with a 3.8 GPA, his status didn’t allow him to accept his scholarship offers from Mississippi State’s engineering program. He’d have to pay out-of-state tuition to attend at all, which he couldn’t afford. He enrolled at ICC under the same restrictions, paying full price to earn his degree.
When he married an American-born woman in 2015, she helped him slough through mounds of citizenship paperwork, coordinate lawyers, etc.
“I had to pay a lawyer in Mexico $2,000 to file papers that would deliver my criminal records from Mexico,” he said. “I was five when I came here. What criminal record could I possibly have had?”
All told, the process has cost Jose around $15,000. Last month, he got his “Mexico appointment”– the opportunity to apply for permanent residency through the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services at the American Consulate in Juarez. It’s risky, Jose said. You can be denied for practically nothing. If that happened, he wouldn’t have been let back into the states.
“If you get the wrong officer on the wrong day, it can get you denied,” Jose said. “I went for my appointment wondering if I would ever see my kids again.”
DACA has been dismantled, and Jose’s grateful it existed for the short time he could take advantage of it. He said he understands some public skepticism about immigrants, but there are a few things he wishes more people knew.
“If an undocumented person is doing something seriously criminal, I’m all for them getting deported. People come here to get away from that stuff, and I wouldn’t want them near my family, either,” he said. “But I don’t know anyone who would risk getting deported. Most people are just trying to keep a low profile and build a better life for their family.”
A study by the U.S. National Library of Medicine found that crime was actually lower among Latin-born immigrants than among the native U.S. population.
Jose noted the double-bind stereotype of immigrants that criticizes them for stealing jobs while being lazy at the same time.
“I’ve worked since I was 13, and I’m not talking about doing chores for allowance money. I’m talking about real jobs,” he said. “People think immigrants don’t pay taxes, but they really do through a tax ID number.”
Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers let immigrants pay taxes and establish a paper trail that proves how long they’ve been in the U.S. and what they’ve been doing. Even workers using fake social security numbers still pay taxes.
“People don’t come here to manipulate the system. If the government offered amnesty to people who are abiding the law, and charged them $5,000 for a clear-cut path to a visa – not even full citizenship – they’d pay it,” he said. “Deporting innocent people whose only crime is being here, working and providing for their family, that’s inhumane to me.”
The more we talked, the more I realized that Jose has no interest in winning some argument, demonizing anyone, or placing blame. All he wants is for people to understand. It’s been a long time since I’ve had a conversation like that.
His hopes weren’t high when I asked if I could write about him.
“I’ve done everything right,” he said. “But people won’t care, man. They’ll just say, ‘Let’s get Jose out of here, too.’”