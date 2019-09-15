When I was in high school, my history teacher, Coach Millender, told us something I’d never forget.
“When it comes to political campaigns, the candidate who spends the most money always wins,” he said. “Always.”
This economic reality bubbles back up time and time again. In a boxing match, the fighter who throws the most punches usually wins. In basketball and soccer, the team who takes more shots on goal wins most of the time. In its 10 years of operation, Uber hasn’t had a single profitable year. But the company spends and spends to keep the company top of mind, and back in May, Uber became public with a headline-grabbing IPO.
Common phraseology like “there’s no such thing as bad press” or “the devil you know is better than the devil you don’t” also connote the value of sheer name recognition.
I bring this up in relation to the Mississippi governor’s race on Nov. 5. Last month in the Republican primary, Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves defeated former chief justice Bill Waller Jr. Reeves earned 49 percent of the vote, while Waller claimed 33 percent.
Much election speculation has revolved around the financial limits and pacing of each candidate. Namely, that a primary runoff would drain a candidate’s campaign funds, leaving them with less to work with in the general election against Mississippi’s four-term attorney general Jim Hood, the Democrats’ great blue hope.
This year, Reeves has spent $6.2 million on his campaign, compared to Waller’s $1.42. During the runoff between July 28 and the Aug. 17 runoff, Reeves spent $1.9 million compared to Waller’s half million.
From what I’ve seen of the election, it’s been an argument over what constitutes a “conservative.” Criticisms of Waller accuse him of being a Democrat in disguise, while criticisms of Reeves accuse him of being fuzzy on policy, electing instead to name-drop President Trump and decry out-of-state liberals.
As a state, we have got to drop the culture wars. Our children are starving and illiterate. Last year, Mississippi ranked worst for infant mortality. This year, our state has the highest poverty rate in the nation at 21.5% and an unemployment rate 5% higher than the national average.
I literally could not care less about a candidate’s party affiliation. I don’t care if you’re in a fantasy football league with Donald Trump, or if you’re in a book club with Bernie Sanders.
What I want to hear from Tate Reeves and Jim Hood over the next month is this:
What are you going to do for Mississippi? How are you going to empower our school systems? How are you going to use our taxpayer dollars to improve the quality of life and economic opportunity in this state?
Money talks. Righteous posturing means absolutely nothing if you’re not bringing economic opportunities to help Mississippians of all political leanings, if you’re taking money out of our schools that benefit all our children.
I want to vote for someone with a chip on their shoulder, someone with a “Mississippi versus Everybody” mentality. Because make no mistake, the left wing and the right wing belong to the same bird.
And that bird does not care one tail feather about us down here.