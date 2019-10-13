On Monday, we’ll relax and probably not think at all about that lucky, maniacal, ruthless doofus Christopher Columbus.
As usual, history is a lot more interesting than “In fourteen hundred ninety-two, Columbus sailed the ocean blue.” Scholars think he was born in Genoa to a middle-class wool weaver in the mid 1400s. By his twenties, he’d fashioned himself into a businessman and trader, traveling all over representing noble Genoan families in their business ventures.
In his writings, he appears to be a little bit of a megalomaniac, holding an idea of himself that he is an agent of divine providence, chosen by God to complete some undefined mission. It’s hard to doubt he also wanted immense fortune.
Despite the fact that scholars had accurately calculated the circumference of the Earth, Columbus insisted they were wrong. He proposed that India was just a few thousand miles away, a straight shot as opposed to the existing, tedious route around Africa.
England, Portugal, and France didn’t buy his pitch and turned down his pleas for financing.
He spent a whole decade looking for support. When he finally got a “yes,” it was mainly for being at the right place at the right time. Ferdinand, of Aragon, had just married Isabella, of Castile, uniting disparate Spanish nations under one crown. The monarchs needed prestige to validate their union and gain loyalty among their people, and they figured a bet on Columbus to be as good as any.
On his first trip, his ship crashed into a coral reef near Haiti. The crew braved the winter waters to salvage the cargo. As thanks, Columbus left 40 of them behind when he returned to Spain so that he could fit hundreds of Taino natives on his remaining two ships to sell as slaves. Columbus returned the next year and found none of his old crew alive.
After his third voyage, Columbus’ sponsors appointed him governor of the settlement of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic. Columbus and his brothers put the native islanders to work digging for gold. Those who didn’t collect enough had their hands cut off. It was so bad the king and queen had Columbus arrested and brought back to Spain, though they ended up releasing him and financing another trip.
On his fourth voyage, his ship failed him, stranding Columbus and his crew in Jamaica for a year. He must not have made a good impression, as the islanders gave them no food. Thanks to his almanac, Columbus knew a lunar eclipse would pass a few nights later. He told the islanders that his god would send a sign of his displeasure – and when the eclipse turned the moon red, it convinced the Jamaicans to help them out.
On his death bed, Columbus refused to let go of the idea that he’d found Asia, despite everyone telling him otherwise. The Bahamas, where he’d first made landfall, was precisely where he’d estimated to hit Japan. What some luck, right? If there hadn’t been a whole undiscovered continent in the way, he’d have run out of food and his whole crew would have died.
How Columbus came by such iconic status in our sense of history is just as weird and coincidental. After all, he never even stepped foot in mainland America, and we know other people in other civilizations found this continent before Columbus.
Some think he was mythologized as a national hero after the American Revolution to distance our country from its British roots, but who can say? History is like a river, maybe – it’s impossible to step into the same waters twice.