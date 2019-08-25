One of my favorite things in the world is the buy/sell/trade marketplace on Facebook. I belong to several groups, which you must request to join. Once I’m in, I can see which of my friends are also in the group, which occasionally gives me a laugh.
You’ll see the oddest things on there, but you won’t get the story, just the price. It’s such a display of humanity.
One post advertises eight bottles of Gain laundry detergent, all for $25. There is a palpable urgency to the post. The text is in all-caps, and the detergent must be picked up before 3 p.m.
Ma’am, how did you find yourself in this situation? Are you OK?
Every now and then, you’ll see a second-hand orthopedic walker commode for sale.
No thanks, I’ll buy new.
My favorite, perhaps, advertises the leather interior of a Ford Expedition –seats, cup holders, arm rests, interior door panels, and all – but no car, for $3,500.
The whole thing is just sitting in the seller’s living room. Add a T.V. and you’ve got a redneck home theater, right there.
Sometimes the item for sale is the least captivating part of the post. Sometimes what you see behind the item, in the background of the photo, is enough to make you shiver at the words “pick up only.” Posts selling mirrors are always funny and strange. Have you ever tried to take a picture of a mirror?
Indeed, to scroll the buy/sell/trade is to gaze into a mirror, darkly. Each post offers a miniscule window into someone else’s life. There’s an element of unexpected intimacy that catches you off guard. I’m reminded of Hemingway’s famous six-word story: “For sale. Baby shoes. Never worn.”
What you see is striking, but it’s only a glance. It’s not enough to extrapolate any sort of bigger picture or opinion.
It’s undeniable that this strange algorithm of buying and selling says something about us, especially when a theme emerges – lots of golf clubs for sale, or a run of similar but disconnected homemade crafts. Something has shifted in our collective psyche, like when a certain species of birds changes its migration pattern for no apparent reason. But isn’t there always a reason?
For this writer, it’s a good reminder that everything has a story behind it. It helps keep me curious of people out there leading completely different lives than my own – like the person selling the six-foot tall industrial safe in Amory for $1,000, or the person who’s going to buy it. The whole world is like that, full of people on their own courses, carrying out their own little missions, each driven by something different, yet by something similar.
So if I see you’ve requested to join one of my buy/sell/trade groups, I’ll gladly let you in. I have a juicer I’m selling, if you’re interested.