I remember a week or two after my wife and I got married last summer, a funny thing happened in Kroger early on a Sunday morning.
See, I was buying some food to make a big breakfast, and I had the whole store to myself. It was glorious. I grabbed my milk and eggs in no time at all. At the checkout line, I ended up behind a young couple, I guess in their early 20s.
My friend Alex works at Kroger, and while scanning the couple’s items, he made a remark about my wedding being on a Wednesday (which it was). The guy of the couple gave his congratulations, but his wife turned around and said, “Hang in there. The first year’s the hardest.”
Her vigor surprised me.
“I swear,” she went on. “Sometimes I just want to kill him.”
She made a strangling gesture with her hands.
The rest of us were a little bewildered, the husband a little hurt, clearly. I grew up in a house where you keep your business in the family, and I never know how to handle such forthcomings from strangers.
“Awe now, I’m sure he’s a good guy,” I said. “Plus, now that you said that, if he turns up dead, I’ll have to tell the police about this.”
That got a laugh, eased the tension enough for everyone to get checked out with smiles on their faces. As they left, she looked over her shoulder and said again, “Hang in there. The first year’s the hardest.”
Leading up to my wedding, I got a lot of these kinds of remarks.
“Don’t ever go to bed mad.”
“It’s not 50/50, it’s 100/100.”
“Whatever happens, you just gotta stick it out.”
In fact, I got way more warnings than positive wishes. That always struck me as odd. Wasn’t this supposed to be a celebration? Wasn’t marriage supposed to be good?
During the tumultuous time leading up to our wedding I had plenty to be nervous about. We’d bought a house the previous month – a first for me and the first in over a decade for my wife. It was an intimidating milestone for two frugal folks doing their best to care for a young girl.
About two weeks before our wedding, my wife faced some serious upheaval at her job, and our immediate financial ability became extremely murky. We scaled down our already minimal wedding. She sent back the dress she’d chosen for a more affordable one, doing so on her own, before I could try to dissuade her. We got our deposit back from our original venue, opting to hold the ceremony at the Master Gardener’s park next to the farmer’s market downtown.
We didn’t live together before we got married. When we closed on the house, my wife and stepdaughter moved in. We’d moved my bed into the new house, so I’d been sleeping in my tiny apartment, on my couch under a sleeping bag and a massive amount of dog hair. She went to bed worrying about paying for the house, and I went to bed worrying about her.
So the wedding, for me, was a finish line, a relief. We could finally be together. Even amid all the turmoil, one thing I never worried about was being happy. I figured everything else would shake out, which it did, better than we could have predicted. She’s the hardest working person I know, and she holds herself to an immensely high standard of integrity and honesty.
“Who can find a virtuous woman? Her price is far above rubies.”
I’m still no marriage expert, but my wife has been my best friend for a long time. We’re good communicators, and we put a lot of effort into making each other feel respected and appreciated. We are each others’ biggest cheerleaders, always turning toward each other, never away.