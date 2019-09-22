My wife and I just returned from a trip to Iceland. The scenery was breathtaking, the food divine, but they’re not my favorite thing about traveling.
Until a few years ago, I hadn’t been far from home – not within the U.S. and certainly not abroad. When I found myself in a transitional stage of my life and employment, I booked a six-week trip to backpack around New Zealand.
Ragged after a 26-hour flight, I arrived in Auckland in the middle of an overcast afternoon and schlepped my way through the hilly city to the hostel I’d booked.
See, at a hostel, you don’t book a room. You book a bed in a room with three to a dozen other beds in it. You use a community shower and a community kitchen. I’d read about them, but you don’t know how some things are gonna go till you get neck deep into them.
I’d walked down to the corner store and gotten a single, pitiful can of soup to heat up in one of the kitchen’s battered pots. Sitting alone and exhausted in the empty kitchen, I thought, “This is it?”
But at 5:30 on the dot, a trail of 20 or so people burst into the kitchen, filling it with the commotion and chatter of half a dozen different languages. Like clockwork, they set to making dinner, chopping vegetables, heating water, trading, for example, an egg for a cup of rice, this seasoning for that one.
When one person finished with a pan or a skillet, he or she quickly washed it off in the sink and handed it to the next person waiting for it. Within 45 minutes or so, everyone was sat down to eat. As each individual got done, they promptly washed their dishes, put them back on the shelf, and did the same with whatever cookware was left out. They tied up their plastic bags of food, wrote their name on it, and stored their bags in the commercial refrigerator.
The whole time, there wasn’t a cross word said. No arguments over “That’s my butter” or “I was using that pan” or “Hey, you didn’t wash this.” They’d left the kitchen as clean as they’d found it, wiped the counter tops off and everything.
I encountered this kind of cooperation and good will everywhere I went, both in New Zealand and Iceland.
One night on our most recent trip, we found our camp ground, and the community kitchen was packed. Everyone shared the kitchen’s two glitchy hot plates and wobbly spatulas, etc. Yet again, not a cross word. Campers played card games and carried on in good will. At the end of the night, everything had been cleaned and straightened up, no supervision required.
Of all the sights we saw, this vibrant human intersection is what I keep coming back to. It’s a reminder that cooperation and respect aren’t as complicated as we make them out to be, that you really don’t need much to be satisfied. Not much at all.