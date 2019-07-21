Well, it finally happened. One of our dogs got hold of one of our hens early Tuesday morning. And it’s all my fault.
I’m certainly no farmer. My wife has kept chickens for several years, across several moves around Tupelo, but she’s gone hen-less since the brutal summer heat of 2017 overpowered her one remaining chicken, Buttercup, may she roost in peace.
Earlier this spring, my father-in-law dropped off a coop he’d built along with five plump Rhode Island Reds. My wife was nothing short of gleeful, scooping a pair of them up without reservation while us men wrestled with the enormous coop. Of course, we underestimated its size and found it too wide to fit through the backyard gate.
We didn’t have the tools or the time to find a proper solution, so there the coop and chickens sat in the front yard for a few weeks before we could get a plan together. I thought only roosters were noisy in the mornings, but our chickens start clucking around 5. My eyes would shoot open with anxiety about waking up our neighbors.
Now that they’re in the backyard, we let them roam during the day, propping the coop door open with an unopened jug of coolant. My wife watches them from her office while she works. Sometimes they wander the yard as a group, other times they spread out.
“They’re so funny,” she said the other night. “They just start running for no reason. If one has found something to peck at, the rest can’t stand not knowing what she’s got over there.”
At dusk, they retreat into the coop to roost all in a feathery row. Sometimes it’ll be all butts out, other times they’ll all be facing out, and still others will be some combination.
One evening, the jug of coolant fell over in the late afternoon, closing the door, blocking them from bedding down. By the time I realized it, it was after dark. Flashlight in hand, I found them roosting in the oddest places – one on top of an entirely too small flower pot, another in the basket of my stepdaughter’s bicycle.
One by one, I collected them and put them to bed. A few of my friends keep chickens, and I’m starting to see the charm. They get to know you. Occasionally, they’ll gang up on a guest, and I laugh every time. More deeply, there’s something about caring for an animal that gives you something in return, a strange peace or balance that’s worth far more than two or three eggs a day.
That’s why I feel so bad about the dog thing.
See, balancing chickens with three 60–pound dogs takes some strategy. The Rottweiler, the old boxer and the husky must go out before we let the chickens out in the morning, and they can’t go out at night until the chickens are back where they started.
I’d left the coop door open the night before, and in the morning, I sleepily let the dogs out without thinking about it. My wife heard the cries of the chicken, and when I broke out into the yard in just my boots and boxers, I found our boxer, Samson, looming over the downed bird. Feathers stuck to his flesh-pink lips. I shooed the dogs inside and returned to the half-bald bird, breathing heavily in the grass.
I picked her up to find very little blood, and nothing broken. But boy, was she stunned. I can only imagine the trauma. She stumbled woozily around the yard the rest of the morning, but by the evening, Raggedy (as I immediately began calling her) stood tall and pecked my ankles as I brought fresh water.