I think we’ve seen the last of the Mill Village rooster.
If you’re late to the party – for the past couple of months, an unclaimed rooster has spent most every day this summer pacing around our backyard fence, looking for a way to get at our five hens. He crows constantly.
Last weekend, I received an alarming text from my wife.
“ROOSTER ON TOP OF THE FENCE”
An accompanying photo showed the rooster perched on the seven-foot-tall fence, looking down at our startled birds as they bolted for cover. My wife reported that she ran outside in her rubber boots, hollering, her arms outstretched, flapping at the rooster. Wisely, the cocky boy knew he was outmatched and fled the scene. Unfortunately, there is no photo evidence of this part of the story.
We kept the hens in the coop for the next few days, though rooster sightings became more scarce. Last Sunday, I saw him through our dining room window, and I noticed he was missing some of his plumage. He reminded me of a lion whose mane had been shaved. Something else was off, too. Something crooked in his walk, dazed in his demeanor.
“Maybe he hopped the wrong fence,” my wife offered. “Got into it with a dog.”
I admit, as we got ready for bed, I found myself concerned about that dang rooster. He was ours as much as he was anybody’s.
Days passed. No rooster. We began letting the hens out into the yard once again, who spread out to all corners of the yard, pecking. My idea of silence morphed into a noticeable absence of rooster crowing.
The next week, nature became more apparent. On a bike ride, my stepdaughter and I observed a few bats fall-flying across the bright moon. Cicadas buzzed and thudded around our porch lights, big bodies like spinning tops. Gigantic moths clinged to the chain-link fence around the basketball courts. At night, somewhere deep in the trees near our house, owls let loose their deep hoots.
“Maybe an owl got him,” my wife said. “We’ll probably never know, though.”
Earlier this week, another alarming text from my wife.
“HAWK JUST DIVE BOMBED THE HENS.”
“Stay inside!” I told her.
Of course she didn’t. She ran out to herd the hens back into the coop, but the hawk didn’t come back for another pass.
“I guess we know what happened to the rooster,” she said when I got home.
Nature is brutal, and though it is certainly beautiful, nature does not concern itself with beauty, or with us. When it is beautiful, it is only when function happens to overlap with our aesthetic sensibilities. A sunset is just as beautiful if no one is watching it. Often, the most vibrantly colored animals are the most poisonous. You cannot stop a hawk from swooping down on your chickens, no matter how high your fence is.