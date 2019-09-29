Last week, the small city of Sandusky, Ohio, designated election day as a paid holiday to give voters more access to participating in its elections.
This idea gets kicked around a lot, and it seems straight forward. The assumption is that lower-income folks can’t afford to slip away from work to vote. Removing this barrier would allow for greater voter turnout and a better representation in election outcomes.
Skeptics of the holiday say low-wage workers would be no more able to vote, as restaurants and similar industries would be even busier, due to the holiday’s higher traffic. Not to mention, workers would have to keep their children, who would be out of school.
Surprisingly, Census Bureau data from 2014 shows that wealthier voters have a harder time getting to the polls. In fact, 35 percent of registered voters in households making over $150,000 per year said they were too busy to vote. None of the income brackets less than $40,000 showed more than 25 percent of responders were too busy.
On the whole, Mississippi voter turnout ain’t so good. I’m no statistician, but here’s what I’ve found.
FairVote, an organization that studies electoral habits and reforms, reported that 58 percent of Mississippi’s 2.2 million voting-age residents didn’t cast a single ballot (at all, for any office) in 2018. That’s 1,276,000 Mississippians who could have voted, but didn’t.
Last year, the Secretary of State’s office reported that around 19 percent of voting-age Mississippians aren’t even registered to vote – about 418,000 unregistered Mississippians.
Last year, Mississippi Today recorded a dismal 13 percent of registered voters cast their ballot for Republican and Democratic primaries for the office of U.S. Senate and U.S. House posts. Yikes.
Maybe designating Election Day as a paid holiday isn’t the answer. But it’s worth considering what efforts might galvanize voter turnout in our area and in our state.
Numerous data sources show a spike in local election turnout when it coincides with the federal election cycle. That’s true in Mississippi. FairVote showed a 55 percent turnout in 2016, compared to a 42 percent turnout in 2014 – lower than any state besides Texas.
California allows voting by mail. In some Golden State counties, all registered voters are automatically mailed a ballot. In other counties, registered voters can apply for a mail ballot. Once they submit their vote, they can check online to see that it’s been processed. During 2016’s presidential election, more than 8 million Californians voted by mail.
States that let 16- and 17-year-olds preregister to vote see a bigger turnout (around 13 percent) in local elections than states who don’t preregister. Groups like Mississippi Votes perform a great service by getting folks registered and keeping them informed about upcoming elections, but they’ve got a big hill to climb.
Everyone’s equal in the ballot box. Mississippi especially needs the contribution of all its voices.