Last weekend, my wife and I made the journey up to Trenton, Tennessee, to watch our girl take the field with the rest of the Tupelo High Marching Band in its first competition of the year.
Marching bands as an institution trace their roots to instruments played on the battlefield, but these were usually one-man musicians playing the drums or some type of trumpet. Units of musical military men first appeared during the 1200s in the Ottoman Empire, which inspired the European tradition a few hundred years later.
It’s still serious business.
The “Long Blue Line” started rehearsing back in the summer. A seven-day band camp of brutally hot 10-hour days initiated the newbies into the fold. I remember our daughter coming home after the first day, sun dazed and sporting a fresh sunburn.
“We had to do pushups,” she said. “Like a lot.”
After the summer band camp, practice continued three days per week, even after school started. Monday nights are latest, when they practice until 8:30 out on the asphalt parking lot behind the football field. Practice concludes after sundown, the glint of horns and the flashing of flag poles slicing the dark.
Sometimes our girl wants to quit. It’s a huge time commitment, and some days, she just doesn’t feel like it. But when I pick her up, she always seems more positive and energized.
As the band took the field last Saturday, their performance stood head and shoulders above the other bands we saw. It was simply on another level, both in conceit and execution. Their sound hits you like a wall, and the routine is fun to watch. Band members from other schools thought so, too. We heard a few of them say things like “I want to be in that band!”
The Long Blue Line won the whole kit-n-caboodle. She was still excited when I picked her up at the high school just before 2 a.m.
“I get it now,” she said.
Hard work pays off. Training seriously for anything can be disorienting. You have no gauge for what’s normal, what your opponent is doing, how fast or slow you’re actually progressing – until the competition.
I can’t praise the band directors and staff enough for setting high expectations and being willing to go the extra mile to work with students. They’re teaching kids about sacrifice, drive, discipline and consistency.
For instance, our daughter has had to manage her grades along with her band obligations, and she’s adapted fabulously. She’s learning what it means to be part of a team, to pull her own weight and communicate and work together. I’m so proud of her.
Competition season is just beginning for the Long Blue Line. By the time you read this, they will have performed at a competition in Booneville, and they’ll have back-to-back competition weekends all month.
My wife and I will be road-weary by their final competition on the last Saturday of this month, but we’re excited to cheer them on.
If you can spare a Saturday afternoon, you should catch them at the MHSAA Regional competition at Tupelo High School on Oct. 12.