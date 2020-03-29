In a Tale of Two Cities, Charles Dickens declared, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times,” to suggest an era of radical opposites that had emerged in political discourse. In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, I have come to realize there are political opinions, medical expert opinions, and personal opinions. I am of the opinion that safety is our primary responsibility, but we can safely provide learning opportunities to our students and support for our families throughout this hour of uncertainty, anxiety, and opportunity.
The hour is uncertain because there are no easy answers that fit neatly into our existing paradigm of education in Mississippi. In fact, there are more questions than answers. The hour is filled with anxiety because the questions impact in a very real and consequential way the lives of our children. I ask you to imagine if Toyota had to stop building cars and start building rocket ships in seven days. In addition, they had to accomplish the entire transformation via video conferencing with less than reliable internet connectivity. I am confident Toyota would discover new ways to build a better rocket ship. Herein lies the opportunity for our educational community.
In a special called state school board meeting, our state superintendent, Dr. Carey Wright, recommended school districts receive maximum flexibility during the COVID-19 crisis. Everyone at the state level is doing all they can to provide guidance and facilitate local responses to this emergency school closure.
This is great news for our students. Principals and teachers are now able to design individualized learning plans with more flexibility from state and federal government regulations. The TPSD principals, teachers, and administrative support have been working around the clock to prepare a distance learning program that will begin on March 30. We are fortunate to have some of the most creative minds in the country among our team of educators. Our principals are the tip of the spear, as we marshal the resources of this amazing educational community into an innovative response designed to keep our students learning while at home.
In education, good enough for yesterday is not good enough for today, or tomorrow. The credit model at the high school level was designed for a 1950 economy, while at the rate of information growth, the knowledge our students need for success in five years hasn’t even been invented. The educational model of the future is not a one size fits all, but is instead a personalized and aspirational model that meets the needs of ALL students.
We are pleased to announce our recent designation by the State School Board as a District of Innovation. We look forward to our partnership with the Mississippi Department of Education in creating innovative learning opportunities for our students. Among many other exciting initiatives such as our Project Search partnership with the North Mississippi Medical Center and the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services for our special education students, a large part of the TPSD innovation plan is to create learning academies in partnership with Itawamba Community College and other post-secondary programs aligned with the needs of a 21st century economy.
The COVID-19 crisis is a significant hardship for many families and businesses in our community. This crisis exists on multiple levels. There is the issue of health and safety, which includes the mental health of our students and senior citizens who are missing their normal routines and social interactions. Then there are the economic concerns for our businesses that make Tupelo such a dynamic place to live and raise a family. It is my hope that as we support each other during this difficult time, we also engage in a conversation about more innovative ways to provide educational services to our students once we emerge on the other side of this crisis.
The “One Single Heartbeat” represents those moments when people work together and do whatever is necessary to achieve uncommon results. I am reminded of what Robert Kennedy said in 1968. “There are those who look at things the way they are and ask why?” During this time of uncertainty, anxiety, and opportunity, let’s “dream of things that never were, and ask why not?” Let’s build a better rocket ship.