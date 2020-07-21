My days have been consumed with Covid-19 since it became a national topic in February, just like all mayors of large and small municipalities all over this world. My team and I analyze our local, state and national data each day. We research studies, articles, and reports to be on top of the latest advice and suggestions from healthcare providers at all levels. I speak with state and local officials on what they are seeing in our community and seek their input on how to move forward as we try to protect our citizens from infection and our hospital from reaching full capacity, while at the same time trying to minimize effects it has on our local businesses. You would think since Covid-19 is a part of most conversations I have these days, it would not have come as such a surprise on Wednesday, July 15th when I was told that I had tested positive.
I am a very positive person, however, this is one time I would definitely have preferred to be negative!
As a family we have been very diligent about wearing face coverings when not at home, and we have limited our contact with anyone that was not essential or practicing the same levels of precautions. My daughter was in contact with a friend who tested positive, so I took her to get tested. After waiting for the results for eight days, I took her to a clinic that had a rapid test that gave results in 15 minutes. She tested positive.
I figured the answer was inevitable, but I went ahead and got tested as well. I also tested positive.
We are both blessed to be asymptomatic. This reinforces what we have been told about the spread of the virus – it is spread often by people who have no idea they are infected. This makes mask wearing critical to curbing the spread. Masks are to protect others – not the person wearing the mask. The three coworkers with whom I work in the closest proximity to in City Hall were tested. They were all negative. I do not wear a mask at home but do wear a mask and practice strict social distancing at work. Masks work.
Why are we seeing the numbers climb so quickly and consistently? One primary reason in my opinion is that the laboratories used by clinics to test the results are extremely backed up. If someone is asymptomatic and gets tested and doesn’t receive results for more than eight days, most will assume they are negative and come out of isolation putting others in danger. We received my daughter’s results nine days after her initial test. This translates into problems at so many levels – reporting, contact tracing, and quarantining.
When this pandemic began, many of us thought ”just get through the next few months and slowly life will return to normal.” But, with another school year quickly approaching, that has yet to happen. The pandemic rages on. COVID-19 infections are on the rise. And even those who aren’t ill with the virus are feeling the effects.
Don’t let the asymptomatic cases fool you into thinking this virus is not deadly. We have seen proof repeatedly that many who start out as asymptomatic don’t stay that way. In order to return to “normal,” it will take diligence on the part of every single member of our communities. Please wear your mask. Our future depends on it.