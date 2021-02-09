Who would have thought in February 2020 that we would still be dealing with COVID-19 in February 2021?!
And yet, here we are. We can choose to sit around and lick our wounds, or we can look at this as an opportunity to use what we’ve learned and, with a large dose of creativity, create communities that are more sustainable, more equitable and more resilient than before the pandemic.
The City of Oxford has decided to do just that. With encouraging news of COVID-19 vaccines we are on our way to recovery and rebuilding.
Small businesses are the backbone of Oxford’s economy, and our restaurants and bars are critical to its he success. Over the summer, our board facilitated convenient, free curbside pick-up zones for our downtown restaurants and bars. As we rolled into fall and a very different football season, our board moved quickly to enable outdoor dining. The goals were simple: create additional capacity for struggling small businesses and do it fast. This effort was focused on our downtown restaurants and bars who would need to utilize city property to expand outdoors. Businesses across town joined in by creating outdoor spaces utilizing their own outdoor property.
Outdoor dining has been extremely successful for our businesses and for our citizens and visitors. Outdoor dining in the downtown area began in September as visitors eased into town for the first Ole Miss home football game. Fifteen restaurants offered outdoor dining in unique spaces under a canopy of lights.
The City of Oxford collects a 2% Food and Beverage Tax, and this is the best indicator of the success of both the curbside dining and outdoor dining options during the pandemic. When we received our tax numbers from March, we were disheartened but not surprised that our Food and Beverage tax was down 19% from the previous month and down 31% from the previous year. The tax took another hit in April, down 33% from the previous month and 53% from the previous year. The fear of the pandemic and the only response the country knew to take – stay at home – dealt every single business category a heavy blow.
But our businesses held on and we made the turn with creative solutions. In May, the Food and Beverage tax revenues went up 37% from April and has seen an increase every single month since then. In both June and August, the tax showed revenues even above what the tax produced for the same months last year.
Knowing it is crucial to create places where people can connect and community and economy are restored, our board is moving forward with an exciting project to allow for outdoor dining year-round in Oxford. Sidewalks will be permanently expanded to allow for more pedestrian space and opportunities for dining and shopping outdoors. We have studied communities who have done this successfully and believe we have a great plan in place. What is coming next will complement our historic downtown area and accommodate larger crowds in a way we will all be proud of. We aren’t wasting any time. We hope to begin on Jackson Avenue East with improvements this summer and intend to have this completed before the students come back in August.
We are looking forward and have other plans for growing our downtown area from creating green spaces to adding additional parking as we create the need. Our board is spending time re-envisioning our public spaces and planning for the future. A century ago, the 1918 pandemic was followed by a period of rapid growth and celebration, this growth affected communities in different ways. I firmly believe we will see the same rapid growth and am already planning the celebration!