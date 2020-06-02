As we ease back into life outside of quarantine, things are far from normal. The coronavirus has created a crisis unprecedented in our lifetimes. It is difficult to remember exactly how different things were even two months ago. Terms like “asymptomatic,” “social distancing” and “flattening the curve” have become part of our everyday lingo. Getting our face coverings and gloves on has taken over brushing our hair and putting on lipstick before we get out of the car. Our hands are dry and chalky from constant washing and sanitizing.
This pandemic has reminded us of how fragile our health is, how quickly our plans can completely be changed and how easily our economic security can be undermined. We have seen how difficult it is to isolate from family, friends and neighbors. Through all of the struggles, perhaps we have noticed some things we took for granted before life came to a screeching halt.
There are workers among us who we see daily as they serve us. We’ve become so accustomed to having these people work to make our lives easier that we rarely recognize them. The people who clean up our streets, pick up our garbage, pressure wash our sidewalks and water our flowers. The workers who invisibly clean up after us at all hours of the day. They clean our parks. They sweep up the mess our children make when we dine out. They restock shelves when stores are closed. They show up to serve us by filling prescriptions, preparing meals and working cash registers.
How often do we take these public servants for granted? We have all probably thought a lot about how this pandemic has affected us personally. How much time have we spent thinking about how it has affected those across our community? When kids were kept out of school and people were told to shelter at home and work remotely, did we think about how a family living in that home was affected? When restaurants were shuttered, did we think of the single mom who works as a waitress who now can’t pay the bills? There are families across our community who are barely making ends meet, who have no savings and whose income relies on one thing: showing up to work.
The Oxford and Lafayette County community has found ways to serve those who find themselves in need during this time. Meals have been provided to children who depend on school breakfasts and lunches; groceries have been handed out at the Pantry to hundreds of families each week; churches have facilitated prescription and grocery deliveries to doorsteps for those who can’t get out. Volunteers have stepped in to provide childcare for frontline workers. There are many people who have stepped in to serve. There are others who serve us every single day and have for years. My hope is that we find our new normal, these people are not taken for granted. It is my hope that we will value their jobs more and say thank you more.
If we look around, even now, there is much to be grateful for.